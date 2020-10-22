Byron’s Sarah Marvin commits to U-M

BYRON — Byron senior Sarah Marvin, the 2019 Division 3 state champion in both the discus and shot put, has verbally committed to the University of Michigan to compete in track and field.
“For me, Michigan just sort of checked all of the boxes,” she said. “Some of the big stuff that we were looking at — academics, overall athletics and, obviously, their track and field program, and their coaches. Michigan kind of just goes above and beyond in all of those categories. Jerry Clayton, the throws coach and the head coach there, is just great and I am so looking forward to working under him the next four or five years.”
Marvin said she received scholarship offers from several Division 1 schools, including North Carolina, Stanford, Wisconsin and Tennessee.
She plans to major kinesiology, the study of the mechanics of body movements. Marvin intends to sign her national letter of intent soon.
“I’m not 100 percent sure of what the NCAA is doing yet, but I believe if they start normal there will be an early signing period in November,” she said. “I’m not sure of the exact date the early signing period opens. But whenever it does, that’s definitely when I’m going to sign.”
She said Michigan has always been one of her favorites.
Marvin will follow in the footsteps of her mother Theresa (Hall) Marvin, who also was a state champion thrower in high school at Byron and later competed for the Wolverines.
“I’d say definitely growing up — with my mom going there — we were never a super, super Michigan household, but growing up I definitely always sported the Michigan apparel.”
Theresa Marvin, a 1991 graduate of Byron, was two-time state champion in the discus and competed for four years at Michigan.
“I honestly wouldn’t even compare myself to her (Sarah),” Theresa Marvin said. “I was on the team and I was lucky enough to be on a couple of really good teams that won Big Ten titles. She’s putting herself into position to actually make a big impact in the Big Ten with the distances she’s already throwing.”
Theresa Marvin said because of COVID-19 restrictions Sarah Marvin was unable to make recruiting visits.
“It’s been an exciting recruiting process for Sarah with many offers from Power Five schools and nearly every school in the Big Ten recruiting her,” Theresa Marvin said. “We tried to make the best of it with Zoom calls and we took road trips on our own to Madison, Wisconsin and Knoxville, Tennessee to see those campuses.
“I am not sure that me having gone to Michigan factored into her decision much at all, Sarah’s at a whole other level than I ever was and she will blaze her own trail. Sarah has a chance to really make an impact in the Big Ten, which is the toughest conference for women’s shot put in the country.”
Sarah Marvin’s best throws include a 51-foot, 21/2-inch shot put throw and a 151-3 discus toss.
“We’ve been training all through quarantine and set up our own little home gym,” Sarah Marvin said. “We have a throwing range in our backyard and so we’ve been putting a lot of work in.”
Sarah Marvin has also starred in girls basketball at Byron — she was voted The Argus-Press All-Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year the past two seasons. The first-team All-Stater averaged 18.3 points per game and pulled down 13.1 rebounds per contest as a junior before the COVID-19 pandemic ended the postseason tournament and the entire spring sports season in 2020.
She will enter winter just 11 points shy of 1,000 for her career and 127 away from being the school’s all-time leading scorer.
But track and field is her No. 1 sport, and she comes from a throwing family. Her older sister, Jessica, was a 2015 state discus champion at Byron and competes in the throws at Northwood University. She is in her senior season for the Timberwolves.
Marvin’s twin sister, Becky Marvin, announced her verbal commitment Friday to Tiffin University in Ohio to compete in track and field. Marvin’s older brother, T.J. Marvin, competes on the rowing team at the University of Michigan and also starred in track and field at Byron.
