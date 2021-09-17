It’s great to be in the thick of one of the tightest Pigskin Picks competitions in recent memory.
Last week I somehow emerged with a glittering 10-1 record, the best of the bunch, and gained two full games on frontrunner Ryan Weiss, who still clings to a one-game lead over Greyson Steele and myself.
The omnipresent Dan Basso is just two games back while hapless Josh Champlin is three games behind Weiss.
This is fun and, well, time to get to the picks:
Goodrich at Owosso
The Martians (2-1, 1-0 Flint Metro Stars) lost to unbeaten Frankenmuth to open the season but have battled back with two straight wins, including a 48-0 demolition of Clio last week. Owosso (1-2, 0-1 Flint Metro Stars) showed the ability to run effectively in the first half against Corunna last week, but couldn’t finish drives and must cut down on mistakes. Running backs Hoyt Patrick and Tim Felver were the bright spots at historic Willman Field … Goodrich 28, Owosso 6.
Corunna at Lake Fenton
Corunna ran only 27 offensive plays to Owosso’s 57 last week, but still outgained the Trojans 350-245. Quarterback Jaden Herrick rushed for 126 yards and three TDs and Jaden Edington ran for 94 yards and one score on just four carries. Tarick and Wyatt Bower were standout receivers. Corunna (2-1, 1-0 Metro Stars) scored 49 straight points and dominated the second half. Can they do that today? Lake Fenton (0-1, 2-1) lost a 48-40 shootout to Brandon and has high expectations for 2021. Like Corunna, the Blue Devils have a standout quarterback (Reid Schumaker) and have a little more experience back … Lake Fenton 28, Corunna 21.
Chesaning at Montrose
Unbeaten Chesaning (3-0, 2-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) featured quarterback Tyler Sager (292 total yards, three TDs) and receiver Reese Greenfelder (seven receptions, 179 yards, 2 TDs) in last week’s 28-0 shutout of winless Otisville LakeVille in the Military Classic. The Indians will face a much tougher opponent in Montrose, which fell to Ovid-Elsie 23-22 on Colin Fluharty’s field goal in the waning seconds. Chesaning, New Lothrop and Ovid-Elsie all stand 2-0 in league play but Montrose (2-1, 1-1 MMAC) might have something to say about that … Montrose 28, Chesaning 21.
Mt. Morris at Durand
Durand (2-1, 1-1 MMAC), fresh off a 53-0 win over Byron, needs a victory Friday to keep its league title hopes alive and should get it against Mt. Morris (0-2, 1-2). It won’t be easy but I believe Durand’s running game will be too powerful for the Panthers to cope with … Durand 35, Mt. Morris 21.
LakeVille at Ovid-Elsie
A week after what coach Travis Long termed the “victory of all victories,” Ovid-Elsie (2-1, 2-0 MMAC) aims to keep it rolling Friday against LakeVille. Axel Newell was the big star for the Marauders, passing for 172 yards and two TDs on 10-for-14 accuracy. Clay Wittenberg had four grabs and a a TD. Eddy Evans has been running with purpose as well. I see no reason why the Marauders can’t win big … Ovid-Elsie 49, LakeVillle 0.
Lawrence at Morrice
This is likely the marquee matchup of the night as two 3-0 eight-man football powerhouses square off in this nonconference tussle. Both teams have piled up points; Morrice outscored its first three foes 191-12 and Lawrence holds a 162-45 scoring margin. Morrice, led by senior Wyatt Wesley’s 555 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, has been just a little more impressive. Wesley has rushed for more than 200 yards in each of the last two weeks … Morrice 42, Lawrence 35.
Saranac at Laingsburg
Laingsburg (2-1, 1-1 CMAC) will be aiming for its second straight victory and should get it against a winless Saranac team (0-3, 0-1). The Wolfpack pummeled Potterville last week, 41-8, while rushing for 274 yards; running back Dayshawn Bowman rushed for more than 100 himself. Look for more of the same tonight … Laingsburg 45, Saranac 6.
Perry at Lakewood
The Ramblers (1-2 overall) open their Greater Lansing Activities Conference campaign against Lakewood (1-2, 1-0). The Vikings got by Leslie, 35-28, last week while Perry thumped Saranac, 45-7. Lakewood has lost to Battle Creek Pennfield and Belding, so this should be a good game … Lakewood 28, Perry 21.
Byron at New Lothrop
New Lothrop, after losing its season opener to Jackson Lumen Christi, 27-14, appears to have regained its swagger with back-to-back wins over LakeVille (58-0) and Mt. Morris (47-0). It appears winless Byron is the next victim … New Lothrop 45, Byron 0.
MSU at No. 24 Miami (-6.5)
It’s a chance for the Spartans to gain national recognition against a marquee program. MSU (2-0) has been impressive with wins over Northwestern and Youngstown State. Kenneth Walker III was superb in the season opener and quarterback Payton Thorne and running back Jordon Simmons were standouts in Week 2. However, the Spartans have never beaten the Hurricianes, who enter No. 24 in the country. Mel Tucker proves his skeptics wrong again … Michigan State 35, Miami 31.
Northern Illinois at
No. 25 Michigan (-27.5)
The No. 25 Wolverines have no problem in covering this game as the offense continues to look overpowering with Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum running at will. Jim Brandstatter and Dan Dierdorf will love calling this one … Michigan 45, Northern Illinois 3.
Lions at Packers (- 10.5)
Another doom and gloom season for the Lions. It’s never good to go to Green Bay but the Lions and quarterback Jared Goff cover the spread with junk points in the late going … Green Bay 35, Lions 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.