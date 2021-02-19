BYRON — Senior Owen Doerner scored a career-high 24 points with six rebounds and four assists and Brad Long captured his first varsity basketball win at Morrice.
The Orioles routed Byron, 60-32, to square their season record at 1-1.
Senior Peyton Smith scored 14 points with seven rebounds and seven assists and Morrice used a 22-0 run in the second half to pull away. The Orioles, up 33-20 at halftime, held Byron scoreless for the entire third quarter and nearly 3 minutes into the fourth quarter.
James Miller finally broke the Byron scoring drought with 5 minutes, 13 seconds left in the final quarter with a layup. By that time, Morrice owned a 55-22 lead.
Byron (0-4) was led by Miller’s 14 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter. Reece Arndt scored six points, all in the first half, for the Eagles.
Morrice, coming off an 81-39 shellacking against Burton Bendle, looked much more cohesive Thursday, Long said.
“A lot of these guys haven’t played a lot of basketball together so having the second game to get comfortable with each other is really important,” Long said. “We did get going in the second quarter — we had better shots. But I think we played well the whole game.”
Point guard Aaron Davis scored eight points for Morrice with six coming in the first half.
Morrice owned an 11-7 lead after one quarter, getting five of those points from Davis. The Orioles, however, opened up a 13-point lead at halftime with Doerner scoring 12 of his points in the second quarter and Smith scoring seven in that span.
Doerner finished with nine field goals, two of them 3-pointers, and 4-for-4 shooting from the line. Doerner said the passing by his teammates got him started.
“The teamwork, that’s a big part,” Doerner said. “The effort that these guys put in every day, every practice 110 percent. That’s it.”
Long said he saw the most progress with his team’s defense.
“In the first half, we struggled defensively,” Long said. “We shouldn’t have given up as many points as we did. In the second half, we only gave up 12 points, and I mean that’s good for us. That’s how it should have been in the first half.”
Byron head coach Kyle Hopkins, who does not have any returners back from last year’s squad, said his team’s inexperience showed.
“We couldn’t buy a basket and the entire game, zero energy on the floor,” Hopkins said. “Once it starts going downhill, it kept going downhill. Usually you can bounce back and make a stretch where you make a couple of buckets. We didn’t score until halfway through the fourth quarter.”
Added Hopkins, “Once the shots aren’t falling, especially with this team that we have right now, they play and they feed off of those shots going in. When they’re not going in, we’re one extreme to the other.”
Hopkins said Byron played better in the first half but Morrice still got most of the loose balls.
“They played hard and we didn’t — bottom line,” Hopkins said. “They came here and they wanted to fight for every loose ball.”
Morrice scoring: Owen Doerner 9 4-4 24, Peyton Smith 6 2-3 14, Brandon Buchanan 1 0-0 2, Aaron Davis 3 1-2 8, Caleb Rivers 1 2-2 4, Todd Nanasy 1 0-2 2, Evan McPherson 1 0-2 2, Brett McGowan 1 0-0 2, Travis Farrow 1 0-0 2.
Byron scoring: James Miller 6 1-3 14, Caleb Joslin 2 0-0 5, Caden Aldrich 0 2-2 2, Justin Frye 2 0-1 5, Reece Arndt 2 1-4 6.
