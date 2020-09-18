The Argus-Press
ORTONVILLE — Macy Irelan was a four-time winner and Owosso downed Brandon 115-55 in its girls swimming opener Thursday on the road.
Irelan won the 200-yard individual medley, the 100 butterfly and had a hand in relay victories in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle.
Kate Grinnell won the 200 free and 500 free solo events while Emily Pumford (50 free), Mya LaMay (100 free), and Lily Usher (100 backstroke) also won solo events.
Irelan, Amanda Brainerd, Pumford and LaMay teamed up to win the medley relay for Owosso.
Claire Ardelean, Maddie Kregger, Pumford and LaMay won the 200 free relay.
Irelan, Usher, LaMay and Grinnell teamed up to win the 400 free relay.
Owosso had its first three meets of the season canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions and a fourth postponed. In addition, next week’s originally scheduled Genesee County meet has been canceled.
Owosso coach Andrew Murray said his team has had a limited amount of practice time.
“Despite having only been in the water for six practices, (we) turned in great swims,” Murray said.
Corunna tops Kearsley
FLINT — Autumn Zachar and Jade Evans each had a hand in two first-place efforts and Corunna held off Kearsley, 105-79, Thursday, in its season opener.
Zachar won the 100-yard freestyle (1 minute, 10.66 seconds) and 100 backstroke (1:19.64).
Evans ruled the 500 freestyle (6:52.36) and teamed up with Kristen Peltier, Jazzmin Evans and Katie Richardson to win the 200 free relay (2:16.23).
Corunna was also aided by two 1-2-3 sweeps: Amara Jackson won the diving competition with 169.75 points. Teammates Emma Kirkey (162.70) and Claire Buckley (136.10) were second and third, respectively. And in the 50 free, Jazzmin Evans (30.49), Amy Vovscko (30.60) and Mackayla Davis (30.92) went 1-2-3.
VOLLEYBALL
Corunna’s Toney,
Sims ‘kill’ Clio
CLIO — Ellie Toney powered 10 kills and Neele’ge’ Sims added nine kills to lift Corunna past Clio 25-17, 25-18, 25-15 Thursday in volleyball action.
The two Cavaliers sparkled in multiple areas Thursday.
Toney dealt four aces with 11 assists while Sims served up three aces with 10 assists and three blocks. The win lifted Corunna to 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the Flint Metro II Conference.
The Cavaliers also featured Josalyn Stratton, with seven digs and two blocks, and JaiLia Campos, who contributed six digs.
Byron splits
BYRON — Byron defeated Perry 25-22, 25-17, but lost to Laingsburg Thursday while hosting a triangular meet.
The Wolfpack topped the Eagles, 25-21, 25-18.
Maddie Davis totaled 12 kills for Byron while Jaden Zakoor had eight kills with 13 digs. Pearl Schmidt had 25 assists for the Eagles.
BOYS SOCCER
Nebo fuels Durand’s 2-1 win
DURAND — Ben Nebo scored twice and Durand collected its first soccer win of the season — a 2-1 triumph over visiting Chesaning.
Nebo’s header goal, off a corner kick by Noah Fryer, broke a scoreless tie four minutes into the second half.
Nebo scored again off a direct kick with 18 minutes, 38 seconds left to make it 2-0.
Chesaning countered with Codey Harlan’s score with 3:07 left.
Durand’s goalie Evan Burr faced eight shots, turning away seven. Landon Soule of Chesaning made 10 saves.
The Railroaders improved to 1-3 overall and 1-2 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
CROSS COUNTRY
Chesaning boys run first
BURTON — The Chesaning boys cross country team scored 40 points to outrun Birch Run (42) and Montrose (45) Thursday at Taymouth Township Park.
Montrose’s Chase Hobson ran first in 17 minutes, 6.06 seconds with teammate Seth Coffin running second in 17:08.46. But Chesaning’s Levi Maier (18:00.73), Addison James (18:45.85) and Jaden James (19:10.46) ran third, fourth and fifth, respectively.
Corbin Walker of the Indians ran 13th in 20:05.9 while teammate Mason Struck was 15th in 20:20.01.
Birch Run won the girls meet with 27 points with Chesaning running second (53) and Montrose running third (56).
Chesaning’s Olivia Grover ran third (22:12.63) with teammate Taylor Bailey fourth (22:57.91). Other scorers for Chesaning were Emily Smith (18th, 25:34.3), Lauren Grimm (20th, 28:45.63) and Airis Schreib (28th, 31:41.17).
GIRLS GOLF
Lakewood tops Owosso
LAKEWOOD — Lakewood defeated Owosso, 239-243, Thursday.
No other details were provided by press time.
