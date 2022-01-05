ALL-AREA VOLLEYBALL: Sims returns from tragedy to win Player of the Year

CORUNNA — A tragic car crash left Neele’ge’ Sims with several broken bones and took the life of her brother Noah in October 2020.
No one would have blamed Corunna’s standout volleyball player if she had walked away from the game. Through tragedy, however, Sims found a deeper reason for playing.
After multiple surgeries and physical therapy, Sims returned to the court this fall, leading the area with 449 kills, while also garnering All-State honorable mention, all-region, and first-team Flint Metro League honors.
Though she sustained a broken femur, broken ribs, broken wrist and a broken jaw in the crash, Sims says she never wavered in her desire to return to the court.
Her determination has netted her the 2021 Argus-Press Volleyball Player of the Year award.
“I think it was just so important to me (to get back) because from the start I just had a deeper reason to want to do good and to want to be better, and just another person to play for,” Sims said.
Before the Cavaliers even held a practice this fall, two key players suffered season-ending injuries. Senior middle blocker/setter Ellie Toney — the 2020 All-Area Player of the Year — and junior outside hitter Sydnie Gillett both had ACL tears during summer league basketball.
A self-described “team player,” Sims stepped up to help fill the void, generating 248 digs, 45 aces, 27 blocks and 18 assists.
Sims’ versatility was key to the Cavaliers’ success, Corunna head coach Kari Carnell said, as the junior played almost every position on the court this fall.
“Whether we needed her to set, hit middle, hit outside, (she stepped up),” Carnell said. “It’s nice to have somebody on the court that you can do that with.”
For all of her accomplishments as a player, Karnell believes Sims grew even more as a person this year.
“(Neele’ge’) had to grow up pretty fast here within the past year and I think she matured a lot,” Carnell said. “There’s a lot of bigger things in life than volleyball and I think that molded her into what she is and I think that’s where her volleyball kind of grew.”
Corunna went 16-19-4, falling to No. 9-ranked Lansing Catholic in the Division 2 District quarterfinals. This year’s team chemistry, Sims said, is what she’ll remember the most.
“We had a lot of bumps along the way, but it definitely got better and it was definitely worth it,” she said.
Sims hopes to play volleyball at the collegiate level in the future, a sport that gives her a feeling of freedom each time she plays.
“When I step on the court, it’s just like a breath of fresh air, always. It’s like a little escape for me,” Sims said.
2021 Argus-Press All-Area Volleyball Team
Player of the Year
Neele’ge’ Sims, Corunna
The junior middle blocker was a force for the Cavaliers this season, powering 449 kills with 248 digs, 45 aces, 27 blocks and 18 assists. Bouncing back from an injured-shortened sophomore season, Sims garnered All-State honorable mention, all-region, and first-team Flint Metro League honors.
First Team
Kendall Ihm, Owosso
The junior right side hitter/setter earned Division 2 all-region honors and was a first team Flint Metro League selection. Ihm, a six-footer, powered 366 kills with 53 aces, 60 blocks, 282 assists and 274 digs. She helped Owosso finish 16-27-2 and reach the district finals.
Jaden Zakoor, Byron
The first team all-Mid Michigan Activities Conference selection recorded a school-record 413 digs this season for the Eagles.
Kalista Bancroft,
Ovid-Elsie
The senior outside hitter rackled up 200 kills with 145 digs, 45 blocks and 22 aces for the Maruaders, earning first-team all-MMAC honors.
Carley Martin,
New Lothrop
The junior outside hitter powered 125 kills with 30 aces for the hornets. The first-team all-MMAC selection added 230 digs.
Haylee Schott, Byron
The sophomore powered 248 kills with a school-record 107 blocks for the Eagles. The second-team all-MMAC selection added 176 digs and 56 aces.
Josalyn Stratton, Corunna
The junior outside hitter racked up 201 kills with 342 digs and 69 aces for the Cavaliers, earning second-team Flint Metro League honors.
Second Team
Paige Bigelow, Perry
The junior outside hitter racked up 166 kills this season, along with 179 digs, 47 aces and 23 blocks.
Jolene Nash, Ovid-Elsie
The first-team all-MMAC selection powered 101 kills with 143 digs and 23 aces for the Maruaders.
Ava Devereaux, Chesaning
The second-team all-MMAC selection recorded 151 kills while also dishing 144 assists for the Indians. Devereaux also had 122 digs, 24 blocks and 36 aces.
Jessica Winslow, Durand
Winslow powered 84 kills with 111 blocks for the Railroaders, earning second-team all-MMAC honors.
Jade Garske, Durand
The senior racked up 112 kills with 385 digs for the Railroaders. The second-team all-MMAC selection also had 54 aces, with 91% serving accuracy.
Emma Valentine, Morrice
Valentine was a unanimous first-teamer in the Genesee Area Conference. She had 166 kills, 45 aces and 36 blocks.
Honorable Mention
Kira Patrick, Corunna
Madison Wendling, New Lothrop
Bailey Flick, Perry
Kylie Florian, Chesaning
Hailey Rolfe, Chesaning
Reese Thayer, Owosso
Brielle Sovis, Owosso
Pearl Schmidt, Byron
Avery Gilson, Durand
Braylon Byrnes, Ovid-Elsie
Klyee Wolanin, Byron
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.