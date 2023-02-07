LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg stayed unbeaten in boys basketball action on Monday.
The Wolfpack improved to 15-0 overall with a 55-31 triumph over Portland in non-conference play.
Jacob Essenberg and Zander Woodruff each scored 14 points for Laingsburg. Ty Randall added 10 points.
Portland fell to 7-8.
Webberville 54, Byron 49
BYRON — Owen Thomas scored 16 points (12 on four 3-pointers) and had two assists in a losing cause as Byron fell to Webberville, 54-49, Monday.
The Eagles (2-12) got 10 points, six rebounds, two blocks and four rebounds from Trevor Ritter. Glen L’Esperance added nine points, six rebounds and five steals while Reece Arndt had 10 rebounds and four steals and joined Nathan Erdman with seven points.
The Spartans improved to 7-11.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
New Lothrop 44,
Millington 21
NEW LOTHROP — A stingy defensive effort keyed New Lothrop to a 44-21 non-conference victory over visiting Millington on Monday.
The Hornets held their foes to single-digits in each of the game’s four quarters.
Kelsey Kohlmann scored 12 points for the now 10-5 Hornets, while Marisssa Rombach added eight. Ashlyn Orr added six points with seven rebounds.
“We didn’t close out the second quarter very well and let them back in the game,” said New Lothrop coach Jim Perry. “But the girls really responded in the third quarter (with a 12-4 run). We finally hit some outside shots and we shot well from the free throw line. I think I take it for granted sometimes but I need to give credit to our team defense. The girls really take pride in it and it was terrific tonight. Marissa Rombach played great defense and hit a couple big three’s.”
Millington slips to 8-8 with the loss
Olivet 64, Perry 13
OLIVET — GLAC frontrunner Olivet turned back Perry, 64-13, Monday.
Neela Willson and Teagan Hallock each scored three points for the Ramblers, who fell to 4-14 and 1-9 in league play.
Olivet improved to 14-4 and 9-1 in the conference.
Chesaning 49, Nouvel 30
SAGINAW — Charley Mahan scored 20 points with five rebounds and four steals to lead Chesaning past Saginaw Nouvel Catholic, 49-30, Monday.
Also impressive for the 6-10 Indians was Hannah Oakes, who had 14 points and 14 rebounds. Ava Devereaux had six points, six rebounds and two assists and Kylie Florian added five points, four steals and two assists. Natalie Pierce scored four points with three steals.
Nouvel fell to 0-15 in defeat.
(0) comments
