BYRON — Haylee Schott supplied 12 kills and two blocks and Maddie Spears delivered 10 kills to lead Byron past Swartz Creek 25-15, 25-15, 25-17 Thursday in the Eagles’ annual Dig Pink fundraiser volleyball game.
Jaden Zakoor serve received 90 percent and had six digs for Byron. Kylee Wolanin had 13 assists and Pearl Schmidt added 12 assists.
The game was a cancer awareness fundraiser. October is breast cancer awareness month.
Morrice rises to 12-6
BURTON — Senior Emma Valentine had 14 kills and Aubrey Rogers and Anna Gooding each dealt four aces, leading Morrice past Burton Atherton 25-14, 25-17, 25-19 Thursday.
The Orioles, now 12-6 overall, got 18 assists from Abi Beem. Makenzie Doerner added 15 digs while Kaylee McGowan had two blocks.
Gooding and Rogers added two kills apiece.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Irelan breaks school record,
clocks state-qualifying time
FLINT — Owosso’s Macy Irelan broke her own school record en route to a state-qualifying time of 2 minutes, 20.59 seconds in the 200-yard individual medley Thursday during a three-team meet with Davison and Flint Kearsley.
The Trojans defeated Flint Metro League opponent Kearsley 123-55, but lost to non-league foe Davison.
“Macy Irelan turned in a fantastic swim in the 200 IM,” said Owosso coach Andrew Murray. “There were numerous other great swims. A few were from McKinley Guru in the 200 free, Sophie Voss in the 500 free and McKinley Guru in the breaststroke.”
