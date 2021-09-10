Welcome back to College Notes.
Like a lot of things in the sports world, Notes will look a bit more normal this fall. Last year, many smaller colleges did not compete in the fall season, so that left a void of content for this column.
Not so this year, as mostly everything is a full go.
VOLLEYBALL
Maya Ferland, Northwood University (Laingsburg) — Ferland transferred to Northwood last year after beginning her career at Lansing Community College. She played in 11 matches in 2020-21, racking up 67 kills. Through three games this year, she has 23 kills and four blocks, including a 10-kill effort Friday in a 3-1 win over Seton Hill.
MaKayla Koenig, Lansing CC (Laingsburg) — The freshman has seen action in seven matches so far. She had two kills and three blocks Aug. 28 in a 3-0 win over Erie Community College.
Elizabeth Norris, North Dakota (Corunna) — Norris has racked up 44 assists and 26 digs in four matches as the Bison started 1-3. She had 23 assists and nine digs Aug. 27 in the team’s lone win over Seton Hall.
Karissa Ferry, Grand Rapids CC (Chesaning) — Ferry has 31 kills and 18 blocks through nine matches. She had six kills in two separate matches against Kirkwood Community College Aug. 20 and Johnson County Community College the following day.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Emme Lantis, Palm Beach Atlantic (Durand) — Lantis tied for 12th with a 169 (85-84) Saturday and Sunday at the three-team Seminole State Invitational in Sanford, Florida. The Sailfish finished third.
FOOTBALL
Tony Annese, Ferris State head coach (Corunna) — Annese’s Bulldogs played their first game in nearly two years, routing Findlay 54-14 Sept. 2. The third-ranked Bulldogs also have New Lothrop alum Cam Orr on the roster; the freshman is listed as a linebacker after playing defensive end as a senior for the 2020 state champion Hornets.
Trent Devereaux (Chesaning) and Brodie Crim (Perry), Alma College — Crim and Devereaux both saw some action for the Scots in their opener against Bluffton (Ohio) University, a 24-6 victory. Devereaux played five series at quarterback and ran five times for 18 yards, but missed on all six of his pass attempts.
Crim — who played quarterback in high school — completed his only pass attempt, taking a handoff on wide receiver sweep and tossing a 42-yard completion to Noah Janssen early in the fourth quarter. Joey Fosmore tossed a 5-yard touchdown to Nate Webb on the next play.
Aidan Harrison, Western Illinois (New Lothrop) — Harrison has transferred to Western Illinois after playing sparingly at Missouri for two seasons. Harrison did not play in the Leathernecks’ 31-21 loss to Ball State Sept. 2. Western Illinois is an FCS school in Macomb, Illinois, and plays in the Missouri Valley Conference.
Gage Palus, Adrian College (Ovid-Elsie) — Palus started at wide receiver, but didn’t log a catch in Adrian’s 48-20 loss to Heidelberg (Ohio) University.
Avery Moore, Grand Valley State (New Lothrop) — Moore, who had his first college season wiped out by COVID-19, will have to wait a little longer to finally play a college game. The Lakers’ season opener last week against Edinboro was canceled because of virus issues with the Fighting Scots. GVSU will try again Saturday against Colorado State-Pueblo.
CROSS COUNTRY
Courtney Krupp, Michigan State (New Lothrop) — Krupp helped MSU win the Jeff Drenth Invitational Sept. 3 in Shepherd, clocking in at 18 minutes, 59.9 seconds, good for eighth overall. Spartan runners took six of the top 10 spots.
Emme Koutz, Adrian College (Ovid-Elsie) — Koutz was fourth overall in 19:54 for the Bulldogs at the Comet Open Sept. 1 in Charlotte.
Kayla Crawford, Lansing CC (Perry) — Crawford came in 19th (20:56) in Charlotte.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Myia Danek and Sophie Wilsey, Oakland University (Laingsburg) — Wilsey, a senior defender, has started two contests so far, losses to DePaul on Aug. 26 and Bowling Green on Aug. 29. Danek relieved starting goalie Noemi Stadelmann in the loss to Bowling Green, a 6-0 defeat Danek played the final 23 minutes and made four saves, allowing one goal.
Amay Ciszewski, Concordia-Ann Arbor (Byron) — Ciszewski retruned from an injury scored twice Wednesday in a 5-2 win over Bethel (Indiana).
MEN’S SOCCER
Adam Dahl, Concordia-Ann Arbor (Owosso) — Dahl logged 7 minutes of action Aug. 30 in a 2-0 win over Olivet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.