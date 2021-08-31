BYRON — In a boys soccer game Monday that featured 14 goals, Davison denied Byron’s comeback bid, 8-6.
The Cardinals led 4-1 at halftime, but the Eagles rallied to within 7-6 with 7 minutes, 31 seconds left, following Ben Anibal’s third goal of the contest.
Davison, however, got the insurance goal with 19 seconds left as Seth Polmanteer completed a hat trick.
Mason Stark, Nathan Webster and James Miller also scored for Byron.
Caleb Joslin made four saves for Byron while yielding four goals. Trevor Ritter made five saves and allowed four goals (three on penalty kicks).
Holly 3, Corunna 0
HOLLY — Holly defeated Corunna 3-0 Monday in Flint Metro League play.
The Cavaliers trailed 1-0 at halftime.
Goalkeeper Paul Galesk and defender Johnathon Palin played the full 80 minutes and led the Corunna defense, according to Corunna coach Kyle Gregoricka.
Chesaning-Laingsburg postponed
CHESANING — Monday’s scheduled boys soccer game between visiting Laingsburg and Chesaning was postponed.
It was not determined when the game would be made up.
The announcement was made on the Chesaning athletic website.
VOLLEYBALL
St. Pats lowers
Morrice to 1-1
MORRICE — Portland St. Patrick lowered Morrice to 1-1 on the young volleyball season Monday.
The Shamrocks swept coach Brandy Gutting’s Orioles 25-18, 26-24, 25-22.
Emma Valentine had eight kills for Morrice while Abi Beem had nine assists.
Aubrey Rogers dealt three aces for Morrice while Anna Gooding and Makenzie Doerner each had two aces.
Doerner had seven digs with Valentine adding six digs.
BOYS TENNIS
Goodrich 8, Owosso 0
OWOSSO — Goodrich topped Owosso 8-0 in boys tennis Monday.
The Martians won every flight in straight sets.
Singles action, on courts No. 1 through No. 4, saw Will Nicklas top Drew Mofield, 6-0, 6-0; Jordan Conn defeat Everett McVay 6-0, 6-0; Nick Henke defeat Zach Warth 6-1, 6-0; and Duncan McMillan turn back Lucas Crane by default.
In doubles results, Sam Bradshaw and Lucas Schraudt topped Harrison Ketchum and Desiree Mofield, 6-0, 6-1; Parker LePla and Cooper Hallwood defeated Aaron Jafri and Nick Nidiffer6-1, 6-0; and Stephen Iden and Aiden Vitale tooped Keanan Springer and David Neese 6-0, 6-1; and Cole Pethers and James Mahon defeated Connor Stechschulte and Anna Denning 6-0, 6-0.
