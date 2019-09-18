CHESANING — Byron held off a Chesaning rally to win a five-set conference battle Tuesday, 25-16, 25-19, 21-25, 21-25, 15-10.
Riley Viele served the final four points as Byron prevailed and improved to 3-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference and 9-5-2 overall.
Maddie Davis’ kill from the outside clinched the final point for the Eagles,. Davis finished the night with 14 kills and Sydney Johnson added 13. Zoe McDowell recorded 28 assists with five aces. Raegan Forgie added 24 digs.
Byron coach Autumn McGuire said the team’s serve receive was solid in the fifth game and that proved to be the difference.
“Their serving hurt us all night, but we finally put our serve receive together,” McGuire said. “We weren’t executing on serve receive. Once we calmed down and put those serve receive passes where they needed to be, we were able to finish strong. We’ve typically been a good serve receiving team but they definitely got us rattled.”
Johnson, a Byron captain at outside hitter, said the Eagles got a pep talk from McGuire heading into the final set.
“Coach said we need to want to win more than we don’t want to lose,” Johnson said. “We need to be in the game full time and like, ‘Hey do you really want to win this one? So, let’s pull it off.’”
Jordyn Bishop led Chesaning with 14 kills, six aces and nine digs. The Indians (1-2 MMAC, 4-7-1 overall) also featured Karissa Ferry, with nine kills and four blocks, and Lauren Schirle, with 11 digs. Claire Greenfelder had eight kills and Julia Bishop had six digs and three kills. Kate Lewis had six assists.
Bishop, a senior, said Chesaning turned things around after struggling the first two sets.
“We were just getting down after all of our mistakes,” Bishop said. “Once we started getting our legs, we just started picking it up. We started cheering for each other. Serving, that was a big part. We’ve been having trouble serving the past couple of games and once we picked that up that helped a lot.”
The fifth set was tied at 7 before McDowell put Byron ahead to stay with a nifty winner. Allison Glass put the Eagles up 12-10 with a kill and Viele put up a pair of serves that Chesaning couldn’t handle and it was 14-10 Eagles.
Davis then delivered a hard smash from the outside to put the match in the win column for Byron.
“It was a totally different game once we got our serves over,” Chesaning coach Ron Poyer said. “They are a good team. They played well. We didn’t play our best and that’s kind of the way the season has gone. I thought we started picking it up. I think we were a little shocked going down 0-2 the first two games. It lit a fire under them and we came out and played well.”
BYRON def. CHESANING
25-16, 25-18, 21-25, 21-25, 15-10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Kills: Chesaning — Julia Bishop 3, Byron — Maddie Davis 14, Sydney Johnson 13.
Assists: Chesaning — Kate Lewis 6. Byron — Zoe McDowell 28.
Blocks: Chesaning — Karissa Ferry 4.
Digs: Chesaning — Lauren Schirle 11, Jordyn Bishop 9, Julia Bishop 6. Byron — Raegan Forgie 24.
Points: Chesaning — Jordyn Bishop 14, Karissa Ferry 9, Claire Greenfelder 8.
Aces: Chesaning — Jordyn Bishop 6. Byron — Zoe McDowell 5.
Records: Chesaning 4-7-1, 1-2 MMAC. Byron 9-5-2, 3-0 MMAC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.