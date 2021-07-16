ALL-AREA BOYS TRACK: Hard work pays off for Orweller

PERRY — When Jacob Orweller sets a goal for himself, he simply goes out and puts the work in.
No noise. No hesitation. No excuses.
“He’s just so tough mentally and physically,” said Jeff Dietz, Orweller’s track coach at Perry High School. “Everything he does, he puts 110 percent into it. … He’s been one of the best athletes, best kids, always willing to work hard. He just goes after it, never complains.”
Orweller finished second in the state in the 300-meter hurdles (41.34) and third in the 110 hurdles (15.65) during the Division 3 track and field finals in June, achieving his long-held personal goal of placing at the state meet.
It’s a goal that seemed nearly impossible a year ago, he admits, as the track and field season was abruptly canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. The lost season left Orweller with fewer opportunities to hone his craft.
Nonetheless, the 2021 Argus-Press Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year persevered, shaking off early rust this season to qualify for states in three events — 300-meter hurdles, 110-meter hurdles and pole vault.
Placing in two of them, he said, meant the world.
“It felt really good to finally, finally get to place,” Orweller said, likening the experience to a weight being lifted off of his shoulders. “That’s been a goal of mine for a while.”
Orweller’s prowess at the state meet capped off a year of milestones for the senior. In October, Orweller set a school record with his 11th career touchdown reception in the Ramblers’ 42-24 first-round playoff loss to Bath.
He subsequently collected his 100th career wrestling win during the Ramblers’ first meet of the 2021 season, finishing the year 17-5 and a state qualifier. Orweller went 1-2 at the state meet and finished second at both districts and regionals.
“I wanted to make it a memorable senior year, that’s what my goal was, definitely trying to leave a mark,” Orweller said. “I think I did pretty well.”
Orweller also maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout his senior year.
“When (Jacob) sets a goal, sets his mind to doing something, he just goes after it and does it,” Dietz said. “It shows up in everything he does. Academically, he’s an awesome student. He works hard there.”
With the football season initially in doubt last fall, Orweller expanded his athletic horizons to include soccer, playing as a striker for the Ramblers. Orweller kept his role on the soccer team even when football returned, a true testament to his work ethic, Dietz said.
While Orweller experienced his fair share of success in the fall and winter sports seasons, the return to track this spring proved difficult. The pandemic-induced year off led to a fair share of rust in the early going, he said.
“My first couple meets this year weren’t even close to what I ran sophomore year. It was pretty challenging to get back into the rhythm of it,” Orweller said. “I was a little upset about it because I wasn’t performing like I wanted to. I just buckled down, started working, focusing more on technique because I needed to get that back down.”
Orweller’s commitment to returning to form did not go unnoticed.
“He just turned it up a notch, worked harder,” Dietz said. “He realized what he needed to do (to get his legs back) and he just went after it.”
The hard work led Orweller to the state meet in June.
“It was pretty nerve-wracking,” Orweller said. “ I was really going out there to try and place. It ended up going pretty good for me. It felt really good at the end, you know? Finally getting that state placing.”
Orweller will continue his academic and athletic career at Sienna Heights University, where he will compete in both wrestling and track while pursuing either nursing or curriculum to become a physician’s assistant.
The Argus-Press 2021 Boys Track and Field All-Area Team
ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Jacob Orweller, Perry
Orweller finished second in the 300-meter hurdles (41.34) and third in the 110 hurdles (15.65) during the Division 3 state finals. Orweller also placed second in the 110-meter high hurdles (15.57) at the Greater Lansing Honor Roll Meet. He was was sixth in the pole vault (12-6) and sixth in the 300 hurdles (42.16).
FIRST TEAM
Distance Runners
Mason Warner, Corunna
Warner was second in the 800-meter run at the Division 2 track and field finals, clocking a time of 1:57.42. Warner won the 1,600-meter run (4:32.19), the 800 run (2:01.96), and anchored a 3,200 relay win (8:30.91) with Luke Tuller, Grant Kerry and Logan Roka during the Flint Metro League meet to help the Cavaliers secure the Stars Division championship.
Carson Hersch, New Lothrop
Hersch ran third in the 1,600-meter run (4:24.57) at the Division 3 state finals. He shattered his own school record in the 3,200-meter run May 7, running a personal-best 9:33.04 to finish 12th in the elite race during the Shepherd Bluejay Invite. The New Lothrop senior clocked the fastest area times in the 1,600 (4:24.57) and the 3,200 (9:33.04).
Sprinter
Jaden James, Chesaning
James placed third in the 400 dash (50.69) at the Division 3 state finals. Chesaning’s 1,600 relay team of James, Henry Hill, Corbin Walker and Levi Maier also took third (3:31.83).
Hurdles
Isaac Zamora, Chesaning
Zamora finished 10th in the 110-meter hurdles (16.58 seconds) at the Division 3 state finals. The Chesaning senior clocked the second-fastest 110-hurdle time in the area, running a personal-best 15.98, trailing only Orweller (15.52).
Field Events
Todd Nanasy, Morrice
Nanasy was third in the discus with a throw of 136 feet, 9 inches at the Division 4 state finals. He placed sixth in the state in shot put (44-2).
Brenden Quackenbush, Chesaning
Quackenbush took fourth place in the shot put (49-7) at the Division 3 state finals. The junior also placed 14th in discus at the state meet (128-5).
Sprint Relay
Chesaning’s 400-meter relay team of Isaac Zamora, Grant Sampson, Henry Hill and Matt Warby finished fifth at the Division 3 state finals in 45.18 seconds.
Distance Relay
Chesaning’s 1,600-meter relay team of Jaden James, Henry Hill, Corbin Walker and Levi Maier took third at the Division 3 state finals in 3:31.83.
SECOND TEAM
Distance Runners
Lucas Woodruff, Laingsburg
Woodruff placed sixth in the 800-meter run (2:00.01) at the Division 3 state finals. The senior clocked a personal-best 1:59.08 in the 800 at regionals. He finished second in the 800 run (1:59.25) at the Greater Lansing Honor Roll Meet.
Logan Roka, Corunna
Roka clocked a personal-record 10:15.3 to win the 3,200-meter run at the Flint Metro League Championship Meet. The sophomore ran a personal-best 4:42.12 in the 1600 run during the same meet, finishing fifth.
Sprinter
Zach Hawes, Laingsburg
Hawes finished 12th (52.20) in the 400-meter dash at the Division 3 state finals. The senior broke Laingsburg’s school record in the 100 dash in 11.50 seconds.
Hurdles
Jaden Herrick, Corunna
Herrick finished 11th in the 110-meter hurdles (16.49) in the Division 2 state finals. The junior clocked a personal-record 16.01 seconds in the 110 hurdles at regionals, finishing second to Kearsley’s Braylon Silvas (15.99).
Field Events
Brett McGowan, Morrice
McGowan finished fifth in the shot put (44-7 1/2) at the Division 3 state finals.
Jack Borgman, Laingsburg
Borgman, a freshman, placed fifth in the pole vault (12-9) at the Division 4 state finals.
Sprint Relay
Corunna’s 400-meter relay team of D’Angelo Campos, Colin Lavery, Tarick Bower and Joaquin Campos clocked an area-best time of 45.09 seconds.
Distance Relay
Laingsburg’s 400-meter relay team of Lucas Woodruff, Caleb Clark, Tyler Henne and Zach Hawes ran 3:33.38 to claim seventh at the Division 3 state finals.
Honorable Mention
Michael Castillo, New Lothrop
Will Muron, New Lothrop
Rease Teel, Perry
Gavyn Leavitt, Ovid-Elsie
Levi Maier, Chesaning
Reese Greenfelder, Chesaning
Dante Dunkin, Corunna
Evan Samson, Durand
Hawkins Whitehead, Byron
Jack Smith, Owosso
