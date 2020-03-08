WATERFORD — Owosso brothers Alex and Braden Triggs each made serious runs at individual state bowling championships Saturday, but came up a little short at Century Bowl.
Alex Triggs came the closest. The Trojan senior reached the MHSAA Division 2 state semifinals before falling to Dan Frey of Grand Rapids Northview. Frey, seeded seventh, downed 11th-seeded Triggs, 406-346 in their two-game series.
Triggs bowled games of 145 and 201, while Frey scored games of 170 and 236.
Alex Triggs began the round of 16 match play with a 416-379 win over Dylan Vermilyea of Cadillac, throwing games of 226 and 190. In the state quarterfinals, Triggs defeated 14th-seeded Carson Kohler of Charlotte, 401-351. Triggs bowled games of 198 and 203.
Braden Triggs, also a senior, reached the round of 16 by finishing fourth in the six-game qualifying block. He opened match play by defeating 13th-seeded Zach Spera of Iron Mountain, 364-296. Triggs rolled games of 203 and 161. But in the state quarterfinals, Triggs lost 415-380 to Dyle Pranger of Grand Rapids Northview.
Triggs bowled games of 200 and 180.
O-E’s Kelley finishes 22nd in Division 3
JACKSON — Ovid-Elsie junior Mikayla Kelley finished 22nd at Saturday’s Division 3 girls state finals at JAX 60.
Kelley scored a total of 1,055 pins in her six-game qualifying block, coming up short of advancing to match play. Kelley highlighted her qualifying run with a 204.
Ovid-Elsie junior Elizabeth Underhill finished 38th in qualifying and had a high score of 230. Bridget Ryon of Corunna finished 49th in qualifying and bowled a high game of 184.
In the boys competition, junior Brady Cornell of Corunna finished 29th in his qualifying block. Cornell totaled 1,092 pins and had a 245. Durand senior Cooper Neyman placed 31st in qualifying.
He had 1,088 pins and delivered games of 216 and 215.
Byron’s Jordan 25th in Division 4
LANSING — Byron senior Ryleigh Jordan finished 25th in qualifying but did not reach the match play round of 16 Saturday at the Division 4 state finals at Royal Scot.
Jordan totaled 990 pins and her high game was a 199.
Three other Byron girls competed in Saturday’s singles finals. Senior Zoe McDowell placed 42nd (921), while junior Allison Glass finished 43rd (890) and senior Jenna Goodrich finished 60th (774).
In the boys Division 4 state finals, Rafael Woods of New Lothrop finished 42nd (1,048 pins).
Byron’s Andrew McDaniels placed 44th (1,028) while teammates Thad Coad and Kurtis Hatch finished 53rd (969) and 59th (936).
