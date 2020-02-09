MT. MORRIS — Josh Green scored 30 points with four steals as Byron downed Mt. Morris, 61-48, Friday in boys basketball action.
Green shot 13-for-19 from the free-throw line as the Eagles improved to 7-7 and 6-5 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference. Casey Hatfield had eight points with nine rebounds.
Mt. Morris fell to 5-9 and 4-7 in the MMAC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.