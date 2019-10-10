ST. JOHNS — Byron’s girls cross country team locked up its second straight Mid-Michigan Activities Conference championship Wednesday, running first at the league championship meet at Uncle John’s Cider Mill.
New Lothrop’s Clara Krupp (19 minutes, 36.3 seconds) edged the Eagles’ Allissa Ash (19:59.8) to win the race. However, Olivia Krejci (fourth, 21:13.1), Emily Williams (sixth, 22:00.6), Raven Paris (eighth, 22:48) and Kaitlyn Hankins (ninth, 22:48.7) all finished inside the top 10 to secure the win for Byron.
The Eagles won with 29 points; New Lothrop had 60. Byron also won both regular-season league jamborees.
Ovid-Elsie finished fourth with 88 points; their best runner, Emme Koutz, placed third in 20:47.3. Chesaning finished last with 98 points, but saw Olivia Grover come in 11th in 23:08.3.
Durand did not have a team score, only fielding three runners. Logan Zerka was 14th in 23:38.8 for the Railroaders.
New Lothrop’s boys finished second with 43 points behind Montrose (31). New Lothrop had the first place runner, as Carson Hersch won in 16:50.6.
Chesaning was third with 60 points. They were led by Levi Maier, who finished seventh in 17:58.8. Byron was fourth with 89 points; their best runner, Hubert Ash, was ninth in 18:23.7.
Ovid-Elsie finished fifth with 140 points, paced by Ryan Gavenda (30th, 20:28.2). Montrose and New Lothrop each won one regular-season MMAC jamboree.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
MMAC Championships
at Uncle John’s Cider Mill
Team standings: 1. Byron 29; 2. New Lothrop 60; 4. Ovid-Elsie 88; 5. Chesaning 98
Race Results
1. Clara Krupp (New Lothrop) 19:36.3
2. Allissa Ash (Byron) 19:59.8
3. Emme Koutz (Ovid-Elsie) 20:47.3
11. Olivia Grover (Chesaning) 23:08.3
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
MMAC Championships
at Uncle John’s Cider Mill
Team standings: 1. Montrose 31; 2. New Lothrop 43; 3. Chesaning 60; 4. Byron 89; 5. Ovid-Elsie 140.
Race Results
1. Carson Hersch (New Lothrop) 16:50.6
7. Levi Maier (Chesaning) 17:58.8
9. Hubert Ash (Byron) 18:23.7
30. Ryan Gavenda (Ovid-Elsie) 20:28.2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.