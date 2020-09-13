The Argus-Press
CORUNNA — It was a perfect season opener for the Corunna varsity volleyball team.
The Cavaliers swept Mt. Pleasant (25-7, 25-16, 25-18;), Fowler (25-16, 25-13, 25-20) and Fowlerville (25-23, 25-17, 25-15) to open the 2020 campaign Saturday.
Ellie Toney led the way for Corunna, powering a team-high 32 kills with a team-best 27 digs and 29 assists. Toney added two blocks.
Neele’ge’ Sims contributed 26 kills, with team highs of 35 assists, five aces and three blocks. Kira Patrick and JaiLia Campos each had four aces.
Josalyn Stratton and Lilly Bower each had 24 digs with Ellie Homola chipping in with 22 digs.
Corunna opens league play Monday at home against Goodrich.
GIRLS GOLF
Durand 192, Chesaning 248
DURAND — Medalist Emme Lantis carded a 41 to lead Durand to a season-opening 192-248 girls golf victory over Chesaning Friday at Dutch Hollow Golf Course.
Maddie Raley shot 48 for the Railroaders. Kennedy Pawloski shot 51 and Olivia Holek shot 52.
Chesaning’s KellyAnn Rodriguez carded a 53.
The Indians fell to 0-3 on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.