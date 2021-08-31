CHESANING — In his 23 years of coaching tennis at Chesaning, Dave Gasper has experienced just one losing season.
He’s compiled a 211-63-26 career record and led the Indians boys team to eight straight state finals berths.
“I think we’ve got a shot at winning regionals (this year),” Gasper said. “So far we’ve played some of the top teams that are normally the top ones in the regionals, like (Essexville) Garber, and beat them 6-2. We played Saginaw Nouvel and tied them, 4-4. We faced Ithaca and beat them, 8-0. We see Frankenmuth Wednesday and we tied them the last four times we’ve played them, but they lost a lot of players and I expect to beat them.”
Chesaning competes with an independent schedule, and Gasper has tried to hone his team’s skills by playing some tough competition.
Chesaning fared 8-7-5 last season. The Indians reigned as Division 4 district champions and went on to the state meet, losing in the first round.
Chesaning stands 3-1-4 so far this season and Gasper said his team has the potential to once again qualify for the state finals as a team.
Unlike last year, there will be no district tournaments but regional tournaments of 8 to 12 teams.
“I feel real good about this team,” Gasper said. “Noboody’s real awesome but they are all good players, good athletes and it will take a really good team to beat us in all eight flights.”
The coach said likely none of his players will reach 20 wins for the season.
“We’ve got a pretty tough schedule this year and it’s going to be hard to break any (individual) records,” the coach said. “Usually if you get 20 wins, you can get your name up on the record board there, but I don’t think anyone will get 20 wins.”
Senior captain Brent Miller of Chesaning fared 9-9 at No. 1 doubles last year and is moving up to No. 2 singles this fall.
“We want to go to states, that’s our biggest goal,” Miller said. “It doesn’t seem much different this year (from last). We Still have a good strong team.”
Brady Coon and Evan List will team up at No. 1 doubles this season. Coon compiled a team-best 15-4 record last season at No. 2 doubles and the senior is looking for more of the same success this fall. So far the pair stand 2-3 overall.
“We just want to win as much as we can and hopefully we’ll get to states again,” Coon said. “We just really focus on having fun and playing well and playing as a team.”
Coon said he has been focusing on his service game.
“I’m really trying to work on my serve — that’s the weakest part of my game so I want to get that better this year” Coon said.
List, a junior, said his goals are pretty clear cut.
“Win regionals, go to states and hopefully do well at states,” List said.
It will be List’s second straight year at No. 1 doubles.
“I’ve been working on my ground game and my serve,” List said.
When asked about the strength of the team and whether the Indians are stronger at singles or doubles, List said it’s balanced.
“I think we have good players at both — anyone can win on any day,” List said.
Spencer Tepati, a senior, returns and will play No. 1 singles.
Drew Schirle, is a newcomer, and the freshman will line up at No. 3 singles.
Henry Hill, a senior, stationed at No. 4 singles.
At No. 2 doubles will be seniors Lucas Meder and Andrew Sadilek while juniors Jackson Thiel and Alex Marzluft will be at No. 3 doubles after playing No. 4 doubles a year ago.
Sophomore Matthew Specht and senior Luke Walser will be at No. 4 doubles.
Junior Justin Rodriguez is also back.
Here is a quick glance at the area boys tennis teams for 2021:
Chesaning
Coach: Dave Gasper
Last Year: 8-7-5, Division 4 district champions, state finals qualifer
Key Returners: Spencer Tepati, Sr.; Brent Miller, Sr.; Henry Hill, Sr.; Brady Coon, Jr.; Lucas Meder, Sr.; Andrew Sadilek, Sr.; Jackson Thiel, Jr.; Alex Marzluft, Jr.; Matthew Specht, Soph; Luke Walser, Sr.; Justin Rodriguez, Jr.
Key Newcomer: Drew Schirle, Fr.
Outlook: Chesaning has qualified for the state finals eight straight years and is a threat to make it nine straight times. The Indians have many players back from last year’s district championship squad.
Owosso
Coach: Mike Raffaelli
Last Year: Division 3 district runners-up
Key Returners: Drew Mofield, Sr.; Carter Kline, Jr.; Harrison Ketchum, Sr.; Jay Tuttle, Jr.; Aaron Jafri, Sr.; Everett McVay, Jr.; Zach Warth, Jr.; Lucas Crane, Soph.
Key Newcomers: Desiree Mofield, Fr.; Keanan Springer, Sr.; David Neese, Sr.; Nick Nidiffer, Fr.; Connor Stechschulte, Fr.; Anna Denning, So.; Dylan Kline, Fr.
Outlook: “We lost many seniors last year and have a very young or ‘new to tennis’team,” said Raffaelli. “I’m encouraged to see strong work ethic in front of me. When that happens, there is so much improvement through the year.” Kline was namede to the All-Flint Metro League second team last year while Tuttle was named to the honorable mention unit. Raffaelli was named Flint Metro League Coach of the Year in 2020.
Durand
Coach: Brian Hittle
Last Year: N/A
Key Returners: Kwin Knapp, Ian Pollok, Andrew Degan.
Outlook: Pollok will man the No. 1 singles flight for the Railroaders in 2021. Durand has battled low numbers this season which will hamper Durand’s hopes.
Corunna
Coach: Bill Lawson
Last Year: N/A
Key Returners: Blake Rowe, Colby Ardelean, Blake Princinsky, Braylon Davis, Dominic Vandusen, Cora Tuller, Lucas Cunningham.
Key Newcomers: Joe Knieper.
Outlook: Corunna opened its Flint Metro League campaign with a 5-3 victory over Owosso. Rowe, a senior, returns after winning first-team All-Flint Metro honors last season at No. 2 singles. Rowe will move up to No. 1 singles this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.