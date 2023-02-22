CHESANING — For the second time this year, four quarters proved insufficient to contain a Chesaning/Ovid-Elsie basketball clash.
When these two Mid-Michigan Activities Conference frontrunners first met, back on Jan. 16 in Elsie, it was O-E that emerged victorious following a fifth period, 55-51, but on Tuesday it was the Indians that laughed last, out-gritting the Marauders in a defensive battle, 42-39.
Chesaning’s triumph came despite being without the services of all-state candidate Mason Struck in overtime. The junior center fouled out with 1:40 left in regulation.
With the win, Chesaning ensures that it will suffer no worse fate than to end the 2022-2023 season as MMAC co-champion.
Currently the Indians sit at 12-1 in the conference — one game ahead of Ovid-Elsie and Durand, each of which possesses an 11-2 league mark. Chesaning can clinch an outright championship with a win over the Railroaders on Friday.
Reese Greenfelder was Chesaning’s top scorer in this one. The senior forward logged a 12-point, 11-rebound double-double, also chipping in with three assists. Struck finished with 11 points and five rebounds, while Nate Ferry scored eight points with five rebounds and three steals.
“(This win) feels great, it really does,” said Ferry after being mobbed by spectators. “I feel great for my coaches and all of the fans here; they rocked and I feel great for all of my teammates, they’re awesome.”
Ferry admitted that getting through the OT period without Struck was a bit of a doozy.
“That was tough — we lost one of our key components and a lot of size,” Ferry said. “But we ended up getting the job done. Mason really does contribute a lot and so we’re grateful for him.”
Chesaning coach Matt Weigl was proud of his team’s ability to navigate adversity, which he says is a consistent feature.
“The thing is, with this team, it’s just being mentally tough and putting that stuff behind us and focusing one possession at a time,” said Weigl.
Ovid-Elsie, now 15-3 overall, got 15 points and two 3-pointers from Logan Thompson. Clay Wittenberg scored 10 points, while Hunter Bates scored six and Braxton Stenger scored five.
Chesaning opened the game with an 11-2 lead but the Marauders chipped away and closed to within 13-7 after one quarter. Wittenberg’s 3-pointer with one-second left before halftime gave O-E a 19-17 lead at intermission.
It was tug-of-war the rest of the way.
Ovid-Elsie trailed by two, 35-33, with 42 seconds in regulation. But Stenger came up with a steal and converted a layup to make it 35-all.
Chesaning then had an opportunity to win it in the final seconds of regulation, but Evan List’s 3-point attempt may have been partially blocked.
Ferry got the offensive rebound and tried to make a put-back but it was no good as time expired.
Greenfelder quickly put Chesaning up by two as the 4 minute OT began. But Thompson answered with a 3-pointer to give the Marauders a one-point edge.
Lucas Powell answered with a basket of his own to put the Indians back up by one.
Powell later made one of two free throw attempts with 2:40 left in the extra session to give Chesaning a two-point lead, 40-38.
Next, Hunter Bates made one of two free throw attempts to cut the Chesaning lead to one.
The Indians would turn the ball over with 45 seconds left, giving O-E a chance to regain the lead, but Ferry swiped the ball back and found Greenfelder near the basket with a long pass. Greenfelder was fouled with 21 seconds to go.
“We love to get our hands up on defense and we like to be fast and get some deflections,” Greenfelder said. “Sometimes the deflections you can’t control and we got lucky on that one. I’m not going to lie, I was a little nervous. I was not in the best position and you have to work on positioning and get between him (the defender) and the basket.”
Greenfelder made the first free throw but missed the second, leading to a massive scramble for the ball.
In the midst of the confusion, a technical foul was called on Ovid-Elsie head coach Josh Latz with 17.2 seconds left.
Latz said he was asking officials about a “punch” that he believed to have taken place by a Chesaning player in the scramble.
“I was talking about, ‘Hey, what’s going on with a punch?’ Latz said after the game. ” … It’s all about plays and sometimes rebounds bounce your way and sometimes they don’t. We made some big plays down the stretch and they made some big plays down the stretch. It was a battle of two really good teams. It’s so tough to win over here. It is what it is.”
On the technical, Eli Escamilla missed two free throws. Chesaning still got to take the ball out and List was fouled with 14.3 seconds to go. He missed but Ferry got the ball back and List was fouled again with 6.5 seconds left and made a free throw.
OVID-ELSIE SCORING: Hunter Bates 1 4-8 6, Braxton Stenger 2 0-1 5, Tryce Tokar 1 0-1 3, Clay Wittenberg 3 3-5 10, Logan Thompson 6 1-1 15. Totals 13 8-16 39.
CHESANING SCORING: Nate Ferry 4 0-0 8, Eli Escamilla 1 0-4 3, Evan List 0 1-3 1, Jaylen Anderson 1 0-0 2, Mason Struck 5 0-0 11, Reese Greenfelder 4 4-6 12, Lucas Powell 2 1-2 5. Totals 17 6-15 42.
