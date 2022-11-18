Sweet repeat

Chesaning senior Levi Maier has been named The Argus-Press All-Area Male Cross Country Runner of the Year for 2022. Maier finished an area-best 32nd at the MHSAA Lower Peninsula Division 3 Cross Country State Finals. The Mid-Michigan Activities Conference individual champion placed fifth at the Division 3 regionals and ran a season best time of 16 minutes, 52 seconds during an MMAC Jamboree.

 Argus-Press Photo/Jerome Murphy

CHESANING — Levi Maier of Chesaning ran his final mile of his high school cross country career the only way he knows how — with reckless abandon.

He was running a solid race at the MHSAA Lower Peninsula Division 3 state finals at Michigan International Speedway, but he knew he had some passing yet to do.

