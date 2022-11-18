CHESANING — Levi Maier of Chesaning ran his final mile of his high school cross country career the only way he knows how — with reckless abandon.
He was running a solid race at the MHSAA Lower Peninsula Division 3 state finals at Michigan International Speedway, but he knew he had some passing yet to do.
Maier — a lanky 6-foot-1 with suitably long strides — found another gear and finished the race in 16:58.1 seconds — good for 32nd spot in Division 3. He was hoping to place in the top 30 to get All-State recognition, but that laurel just eluded him.
Still, Maier’s time was the best of any area competitor that windy day in Brooklyn.
“Levi thrives on competition and just really hates to lose,” said Chesaning boys cross country and track coach Dylan Harrington. “Levi dedicates himself to working as hard as he can to be the best he can be. It really showed at state finals where he ran his strongest race of the year against the toughest competition that Division 3 has to offer.”
Maier, a senior, has, for the second straight year, been named The Argus-Press All-Area Male Cross Country Runner of the Year.
Maier recounted his final race as if he were watching himself run on a video screen.
“So I ended up with a 16:58 for 32nd place — so I seeded up 12 spots,” Maier said. “I was supposed to get 44th. I felt like I ran just how I wanted to. Obviously, I knew one kid would be fast (Hunter Jones of Benzie Central, who won in 14:46.5). I went out a little fast but I really settled in there. But I felt that everybody else burned out pretty quickly. So I hung in until 3K and then everybody started to drop off and that’s really where I started to seed up.”
He said he passed 12 runners in the final mile.
“I was really flying the last mile,” Maier said. “I think I ran it smarter and I stayed calm and relaxed and I felt really good. Usually you hit the wall at 3K but I just kept rolling.”
Maier said there were 28 to 30 mile-per-hour wind gusts but no rain at the state meet.
Maier’s fastest time of the season was a 16:52 during one of his three first-place finishes at a Mid-Michigan Activities Conference jamboree. It came at the first league jamboree of the season at Byron High School.
“It was a little bit disappointing season just time-wise but I felt I placed well everywhere I needed to,” Maier said. “I’ve already signed up for some indoor meets and I’m ready for track. I’m running indoor and outdoor but I’m also swimming. Swimming is mostly for recovery. I love the swim team but obviously I want to focus on running because that’s what I want to do in my future.”
Last season, Maier’s best time was 17:02.9 and he finished 77th in the state in Division 3 with a 17:29.3.
Good as he may be at a cross country meander, Maier actually prefers the cozy of oval confines of the track. He finished second in the state in the 800-meter run last year, breaking his own Chesaning school record with a 1:54.61. Maier also placed fourth in the state in the 1600-meter run, where he also holds the school record.
Maier said he has not decided which college he will attend but he wants to continue his track and field career at the next level.
“I have not decided but I have a call with Michigan State coming up and I’m taking a visit to Oakland and hopefully taking a visit to Purdue as well,” Maier said. “I’d like to go (to a Division 1 school) but I’m not sure yet. It’s really just how I feel best. I’ve always been looking at The University of Colorado Boulder. Their qualifying standards are fast to get a roster spot but that just gives me more drive.”
He said he has also visited Lawrence Tech and plans a visit to Hope College as well. He’s also been talking to Saginaw Valley State University. So the possibilities seem to be endless right now, he said.
“I plan on making a commitment and a decision by the end of the indoor season so probably some time in February, early March,” Maier said. “I plan on majoring in mechanical engineering and I’d like to minor in media.”
The 2022 Argus-Press
All-Area Male Cross Country Team
Runner of the Year
Levi Maier, Chesaning
No one in the area ran better in the most important race of all — the state finals — than Maier did in 2022. The Chesaning senior finished 32nd in the state — just two places away from All-State honors — while running 16 minutes, 58.1 seconds in the Division 3 Finals at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. That was just 6 seconds away from his season-best time of 16:52, which he logged in a Mid-Michigan Activities Conference jamboree. Maier won all three league jamborees to reign as the league’s individual champion. He was fifth at the Division 3 regionals in DeWitt (17:27.2) and took 18th at the Saginaw County Championships. Maier repeated as Argus-Press All-Area Male Runner of the Year.
First Team
Logan Roka, Corunna
Roka, a senior, ran the area’s best time this season by far in 16:35.2 while running 13th at the Greater Flint Cross Country Championships. He was second at the Shiawassee County Championships (17:06.0) and 11th at the Division 2 regionals (16:41.5). Roka also placed 11th at the Division 2 regionals (16:41.5), 17th at the Flint Metro Championships (17:28.0) and 88th at the Division 2 state finals (17:06.0).
Kenny Evans, Corunna
Evans, a junior, ran his best time of the season (16:50.5) at the Division 2 regionals in DeWitt, placing 16th. He reigned as the Shiawassee County champion (17:03.6), ran 10th at the Flint Metro Championships (16:57.2) and finished 144th at the Division 2 state finals (17:41.2).
Cole Yaros, New Lothrop
The senior ran a season-best time of 16:58.1 while running 20th at the Greater Flint Championships. Yaros also eclipsed Maier by nearly 5 seconds at the Division 3 regionals while running 17:22.4 for fourth place. Yaros, however, was second to Maier in all three league jamborees while finishing as the league runner-up. He placed eighth at the Shiawassee County Championships (18:10.5) and finished 54th at the Division 3 state finals (17:22.6).
Noah Devereaux, Laingsburg
The freshman clocked a season-best time of 17:26.7 while running seventh at the Pewamo-Westphalia Invitational. Devereaux ran third at the Shiawassee County Championships (17:35.1), sixth at the Division 3 regionals (17:27.5) and 103rd at the Division 3 state finals (17:51.6).
Simon Erfourth, Owosso
The Trojan sophomore clocked a season-best time of 17:29.0 to take 42nd place at the Greater Flint Championships. Erfourth placed sixth at the Shiawassee County Championships (18:09.3), 18th at the Flint Metro Championships (17:32.6) and 31st at the Division 2 regionals (17:45.5).
Second Team
Payton Chandler, Corunna
The freshman ran a season-best time of 17:33.3, taking 24th place at the Division 2 regionals. He finished fourth at the Shiawassee County Championships (17:59.7), 28th at the Flint Metro Championships (17:58.9) and ran 236th at the Division 2 finals (19:13.2).
Aidan Roka, Corunna
The Cavalier frosh posted a season-best time of 17:37.9 — good for 48th spot at the Greater Flint Championships. He ran 12th at the Shiawassee County Championships (18:54.8), 28th at the Division 2 regionals (17:42.7), 38th at the Flint Metro Championships (18:22.8) and 234th at the Division 2 state finals (19:08.8).
Ryan Heslip, New Lothrop
The senior ran his best time (17:51.4) at the DeWitt Invitational, where he placed 10th. He placed third individually in the MMAC with three third-place showings and ran 15th at the Division 3 regionals (18:02.1). He finished 129th at the Division 3 state finals (18:05.1).
Jaxon Strauch, Corunna
The 10th-grader clocked a season-best time of 17:54.5, running 37th at the Division 2 regionals. Strauch placed fifth at the Shiawassee County Championships (18:02.8), 43rd at the Flint Metro Championships (18:34) and 231st at the Division 2 state finals (18:53.7).
Clay Powell, Ovid-Elsie
The 10th-grader delivered a season-best time of 18:00.6 at the Birch Run Invitational, where he placed 17th. Powell placed fourth in the MMAC, seventh at the Shiawassee County Championships (18:09.9) and 16th at the Division 3 regionals (18:03.2). He finished 132nd at the Division 3 state finals (18:05.7).
Honorable Mention
Lieu Vincke, New Lothrop
Parker Noonan, New Lothrop
Corey Gates, Owosso
Ryan Gavenda, Ovid-Elsie
Max Baade, Owosso
James Foltz, Laingsburg
Corbin Walker, Chesaning
Dane Songer, Durand
Sam Perry, Owosso
Kevin Heslip, New Lothrop
Felix Ramirez, Laingsburg
Aden Baynes, Laingsburg
