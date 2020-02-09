FLUSHING — Durand’s bowling teams split with Chesaning Saturday.
The Railroader boys took home a 22-8 victory behind five 200 games. Durand featured a 234 rolled by Caden Rodgers. Durand now sit at 8-2 (5-1 in MMAC play).
The Durand girls lost 23-7 to Chesaning . Jordyan Osterlee rolled a team high 186 in the loss. The Lady Railroaders fell to 6-4 overall and 3-3 in league play.
Corunna swept
CORUNNA — Both Corunna bowling teams fell to Flint Kearsley Saturday.
The Cavalier girls lost 27-3 following a perfect 300 game from Kearsley’s Imari Blond. The Corunna boys lost 21-9 to the Hornets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.