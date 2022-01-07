HOLLY — Corunna upped its boys swimming records to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the Flint Metro League with Thursday’s 120-28 road victory at Holly.
The Cavaliers won nine of 11 events while registering a pair of 1-2-3 sweeps. Ayden Henry and Jackson Reid each posted two solo victories for Corunna.
Henry led a 1-2-3 sweep in the 50-yard freestyle in 25.65 seconds. Teammates Caden Earl and Lukas Homola swam second and third, respectively. Henry also won the 100 free in 56.62 and Homola and Earl placed second and third, respectively.
Reid won the 100 butterfly (1:21.29) and 100 breaststroke (1:25.14).
Other solo winners for the Cavs were Grant Kerry (200 free) and Robert Cornell (500 free).
Corunna won the 200 medley relay (2:01.82) with Henry, Sully Martin, Donte Dunkin and Kerry; the 200 free relay (1:49.48) with Dunkin, Homola, Earl and Kerry; and the 400 free relay (4:32.24) with Henry, Collin Craven, Homola and Conner Jacobs.
Swartz Creek/Flushing 93, Owosso 80
SWARTZ CREEK — Owosso fell to 0-2 in the Flint Metro League with a 93-80 loss to Swartz Creek/Flushing Thursday.
The Trojans captured six first-place finishes.
Blake Binger and Alex Binger each delivered two individual triumphs.
Blake Binger fronted the 200-yard freestyle (2:09.12) and 500 free (6:03.25).
Alex Binger ruled the 50 free (24.54) and 100 free (56.49).
The Trojans were first in the 200 free relay with Peyton Dwyer, Brennan Baran, Blake Binger and Alex Binger (1:45.10).
Owosso won the 400 free relay with Tyler Sheldon, Blake Binger, Baran and Alex Binger (4:07.68).
WRESTLING
Chesaning wins twice
CHESANING — The Chesaning wrestlers swept Byron, 60-18, and Saginaw Swan Valley, 39-33, Wednesday.
The Indians received two victories each from Quinton Everett, Connor Everett, Grant Sampson, Vito Maniaci and Lane Miller.
Adding one win apiece were Chesaning’s Aurali Garcia, Keyra Garcia, Dakota Obuchowski, Dylan Rogers, Robbert Hynes, Alex Duranso and Cody Chalco.
Byron statistics were not provided before press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.