DURAND — The Harlan brothers provided all the scoring Chesaning needed in a 3-1 boys soccer victory over Durand Thursday night.
Junior Codey Harlan scored twice while his freshman brother, Zachary Harlan, scored once as the Indians improved to 2-1-1 in the MMAC and 3-5-2 overall.
Chesaning enjoyed a 21-10 advantage in shots on goal and the Indians scored all three of their goals in a 4-minute span late in the first half.
“I know Luke (Barta), he sent me a good ball through between two defenders and then I ran onto it and shot,” Codey Harlan said. “And then Blake (Laskowski), he got the ball and crossed it over the defense and I ran onto that too and shot. We did pretty well in the first half.”
Zachary Harlan’s goal made it 1-0 with 16:24 left in the first half. Codey Harlan made it 2-0 Indians with 12:30 left in the first half. He scored again just 13 seconds later.
Zachary Harlan has a team-high six goals.
“We had plenty of shots today,” the freshman said. “I had one of my teammates give me a good cross in and I tapped it in over the goalie.”
Chesaning coach Tom Dempsey said he substituted liberally throughout the game to see what his younger players could do.
“We played a lot of guys tonight who haven’t been playing lately,” Dempsey said. “We’ve been playing a lot of hard schools and they don’t get a lot of time. Today they got a lot of time on the field.”
Durand fell to 0-8 and 0-4 in league play.
Durand junior Jaxon Smith scored the Railroaders’ lone goal off a pass from Evan Burr with 2 minutes, 3 seconds left in the game. Smith charging up from the right side, found an opening in the left corner of the net for his fifth goal of the season.
Smith said Chesaning was able to possess the ball longer and was able to spend more time on offense than Durand.
“We need to keep the ball on our side of the field,” Smith said. “The ball spent a lot more time on our side and we were defending longer than they were.”
Durand head coach David Hensel said the Railroaders played a much stronger second half.
“At first they played their own game and they went for the long ball and I talked about playing short,” Hensel said. “The second half, we played the way we should play — no doubt about it. We ended up making short passes, right to Jackson and he did his job.”
Soule made nine saves for Chesaning while Weaver made 18 for Durand.
