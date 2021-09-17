CHESANING — Levi Maier of Chesaning wanted to deliver a fast performance on his home course.
He got the job done, running a season-best time of 17 minutes, 24.49 seconds while placing fourth at Thursday’s Chesaning Invitational at Showboat Park.
Maier, a junior, gave credit to third-place Tyler Heath from Clio, who kept the pace up throughout the looping 3.1-mile course. Maier darted across the finish just behind Heath after being pushed in the final 150 meters by the Mustang runner, he said.
“It was a nice push and I would not have picked it up that fast,” Maier said.
Gabriel Phillips of Clio ran first in 16:57.76.
On a warm, sunny mid-September day, Maier said the race went even better than expected.
“It went pretty well — it was pretty hot in the sun but the back parts were nice and it’s an OK course,” Maier said. “Lots of hills and that sledding hill is pretty tough but other than that it’s a pretty nice course. I like it … My goal today was just to run my season best. PRs will be a little later in the season but right now I just want to try and make my way down.”
Maier said having Tuesday’s MMAC jamboree postponed due to weather may have gave him fresher legs Thursday.
“For this race, I honestly don’t know how it affected me,” Maier said. “It didn’t really feel like a meet day but I think I had a little more rest and I had a nice push with the recovery, just the day before, and it really warmed up my legs for this race.”
Finishing a few yards behind was New Lothrop junior Cole Yaros, who placed sixth in a season-best 17:43.71. It was nearly a seven-second drop from his previous best time this season.
“It felt short but awful long at the same time,” Yaros said. “The first time I went through I said, ‘Holy Cow, I’m halfway done.’ And so I just kept my pace and then you definitely feel it coming out of this loop. I had so little left. It definitely was hard but I feel I pushed through it pretty well … The course is definitely fun.”
Clio won the boys race with 23 points. Birch Run (63), Bath (85) and New Lothrop (96) came next with Chesaning running fifth out of eight schools with 96 points.
Other scorers for New Lothrop were senior Aaron Vincke (14th, 19:00.86), senior Luke Henige (25th, 19:28.17), senior Jason Weber (26th, 19:29.70) and senior Brennan Unangst (32nd, 19:44.28).
Chesaning sophomore Mason Struck ran 28th (19:31.93) while teammates Dakota Sutter (29th, 19:32.87), Corbin Walker (36th, 19:58.99) and Jaden James (37th, 20:03.47) also figured in the scoring.
Bailey, Bauman lead area girls
Sophomore Taylor Bailey ran eighth in the girls race for Chesaning. She clocked a time of 23:56.12.
“It went OK, ” Bailey said. “Time-wise I didn’t do what I wanted to do but placing-wise, I did exactly what I wanted to.”
She said that the Chesaning cross country course is not an easy one to run.
“Yeah, I know how the course is — it hasn’t changed, it’s still as hard as it always is,” Bailey said. “The hills back there, the ‘ski hills,’ are always really hard. I didn’t handle it the way I wanted to. But for coming off an injury, I think I did pretty good.”
Bailey said she was coming off a muscle injury in her hip.
The next fastest area runner was New Lothrop sophomore Josie Bauman, who clocked a time of 24:17.62 for 11th place.
“My time wasn’t a PR but it was decent,” Bauman said. “It could have been better though. My goal was to get close to a PR in the low- to mid-23 minutes.”
New Lothrop and St. Charles each scored 78 points to share second place while Clio was first with 43.
Birch Run (83), Flint Kearsley (92) and Chesaning (113) rounded out the field.
New Lothrop’s Lindsey Wendling ran 12th (24:31.54) while Klara Mulcahy finished 19th (25:01.92) and Olivia Gillett ran 23rd (25:20.64). Savannah Craven was 33rd (27:01.89).
Chesaning’s other medal winners were Eliana Germaine (28th, 26:08.61), Emily Smith (29th, 26:12.49) and Makayla Reiber (31st, 26:37.54).
