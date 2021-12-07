CHESANING — Chesaning led Monday’s season opener against Saginaw Swan Valley by as many as 13 points late in the third quarter, but the Indians could not finish off the win.
The Vikings rallied to force overtime and eventually downed the foul-plagued Indians 61-57. Chesaning shot just 12-for-26 from the free-throw line, while Swan Valley went 18-for-29.
It was a tough way to start the season for Chesaning, the defending Mid-Michigan Activities Conference champion.
Head coach Matt Weigl said it was an electric atmosphere with a big, enthusiastic crowd. Chesaning played rugged defense but came up just short, he said.
“We just did not shoot well from the free-throw line tonight and so we’ll take that and work on it, see what we can do there,” Weigl said. “We missed a lot of layups early tonight. But I’m proud of my guys for finding openings to get to the rim. I mean, it looked like a first game in December high school basketball — that’s what it looked like tonight. And we’ll clean some stuff up.”
The game was tied at 10 after the first quarter before Chesaning opened up a 25-14 halftime lead. The Indians outscored the visitors 15-4 in the second quarter, with senior forward Brady Coon scoring six of his 10 first-half points in the frame.
Chesaning led 37-30 after three, but Reese Greenfelder — a first-team Argus-Press All-Area selection last season — fouled out with 5:02 left in the fourth quarter and the game tied at 42. Chesaning led 49-45 after sophomore forward Mason Struck’s three-point play with 3:44 left, and Coon’s layup gave the Indians a six-point lead.
Clinging to a 53-50 lead with 36 seconds left in regulation, Chesaning missed two free throws, then missed two more with 26 seconds to go.
The Indians were called for a technical foul with 20 seconds left. Swan Valley junior forward Drew Kaeckmeister missed the first free throw, but sank the second to make it 53-51. Cam Brownfield then scored inside to tie it with seven seconds to go and Chesaning missed a shot just inside halfcourt and the game went into OT.
Swan Valley took a 56-53 lead on Isaac Beougher’s 3-pointer with three minutes left in the extra period. Struck hit a left-handed shot off the glass and Tyler Sager followed with and inside bucket to give Chesaning a 57-56 lead with 1:06 remaining.
Brownfield’s 3-pointer swung the lead right back to the Vikings, 59-57, with 40 seconds left. Chesaning called timeout with 27.1 seconds to go, but quickly threw an errant pass out of bounds.
Nate Ferry gave the Indians new life with a steal, but Chesaning was whistled for stepping out of bounds with the ball with 6.9 seconds on the clock.
Chesaning played the four-minute overtime with starters Greenfelder and Lucas Powell both on the bench after fouling out.
Kaeckmeister was quickly fouled and buried both free throws and Chesaning turned it over one final time to end the game.
Kaeckmeister had a game-high 24 points, shooting 10-for-15 from the charity stripe. Brownfield finished with 16 points.
Coon finished with 15 points and four steals for Chesaning. Struck had 13 points with 10 rebounds. Powell and Greenfelder each scored eight points; Greenfelder added eight rebounds and four steals.
Eli Escamilla, shooting 6-for-8 from the free-throw line, scored six points with five rebounds and three steals. Sager scored five points with four rebounds.
Coon said Swan Valley’s ball pressure forced Chesaning into some costly mistakes.
“We’ll get better with that,” he said. “We just have to knock down the free throws — and that will come. It’s a first game, so (there’s) lots to come.”
CHESANING SCORING: Brady Coon 7 0-0 15, Mason Struck 6 1-1 13, Lucas Powell 3 2-9 8, Reese Greenfelder 3 2-7 8, Eli Escamilla 0 6-8 6. Tyler Sager 2 1-1 5, Jaylen Anderson 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 12-26 57.
SWAN VALLEY SCORING: Drew Kaeckmeister 7 10-15 24. Cam Brownfield 5 4-7 16. Totals 19 18-29 61.
