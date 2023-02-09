CHESANING — After Ovid-Elsie and Chesaning battled to a 39-39 draw in a Division 3 team wrestling district semifinal here Wednesday, officials had to call both coaches over and go over the MHSAA tiebreaker rules.
Ovid-Elsie was declared the winner because it had the edge in so-called “six-point” victories (those earned by either a pin, forfeit, injury default or disqualification). The Marauders had six such wins to the Indians’ five.
The Marauders were able to win the tiebreaker thanks to having first earned the tie on the last bout of the match, with the Marauders’ Dawson Taylor edging Chesaning’s Cal Frasier 3-0, at 215 pounds.
Chesaning had held a 39-36 lead going into that final tilt.
“I felt a lot of pressure when I was looking up at the scoreboard (which showed him up 1-0 in the third period),” Taylor said. “I knew I had to either beat (Frasier) or pin him. I couldn’t get tired so I had to stay in there and I finally took him down at the end.”
With under 10 seconds to go Taylor got a takedown and the crucial three-point victory.
Ovid-Elsie coach Kyle Spiess said it was as tight of a win as a coach will get.
“It’s nice to win, especially since we had lost to them (the Indians) last week (46-36),” Spiess said.
Ovid-Elsie’s Talan Parsons, who logged a pair of quick pins on Wednesday to improve his personal record at 120 pounds to 43-0 on the season, said the victory over the Indians was a sweet one.
“We didn’t change much in the lineup,” Parsons said. “We just had kids who had got pinned (last time) and didn’t get pinned (this time). We had kids who won by points. We just wrestled better as a team.”
Luke Follett, at 190 pounds, registered a pin to pull the Marauders to within 39-36 after Vito Maniaci of Chesaning won by forfeit at 175.
Chesaning got a big pin from Krysta Luce at 144 pounds to help offset Ovid-Elsie’s Cole Workman’s pin at 138 pounds.
“It’s hard to take but it is what it is. We wrestled well and I’m proud of the kids,” said Chesaning coach Jeremy Reiber of his team’s tiebreaker defeat.
Reiber said he knew the rematch with O-E was going to be tough.
“Since (the first match) we’ve had a couple of guys out of our line-up,” Reiber said. “And they have one back in. We knew it was going to be close.”
With the win, Ovid-Elsie advanced to the Division 3 district championship match but lost there to Alma, 57-24.
The Marauders end the season with a 7-10 overall dual meet record after posting a 1-6 mark in the MMAC.
In the finals, the Marauders’ highlights included Parsons’ 9-second pin at 120 pounds, Kaia Spiess’ 2:40 pin at 113 and Workman’s 2:51 pin at 132.
The Corunna wrestling team was also in the building Wednesday. The Cavaliers were also victims of eventual champion Alma, falling 57-21 in the semifinals
Corunna received pins from Decklan Davis (157 pounds), in 1:01 over Noah Koutz, and Dayne Zeeman (165), who pinned Matthew Riebel in 47 seconds.
Corunna’s Austin Oginsky was a 3-2 winner at 215 pounds, while Nichota Dunn (285) and Caden Minton (190) won unopposed.
“We were short-handed as it was,” Corunna coach Dave Wibert said. “We were bumping guys two weight classes apart to try and make it happen, and it doesn’t always put it in our favor. We kept our fingers crossed.”
