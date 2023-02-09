CHESANING — After Ovid-Elsie and Chesaning battled to a 39-39 draw in a Division 3 team wrestling district semifinal here Wednesday, officials had to call both coaches over and go over the MHSAA tiebreaker rules.

Ovid-Elsie was declared the winner because it had the edge in so-called “six-point” victories (those earned by either a pin, forfeit, injury default or disqualification). The Marauders had six such wins to the Indians’ five.

