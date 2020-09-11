CORUNNA — Senior Mason Warner of Corunna won the boys race in 17 minutes, 0.94 seconds, while Cavalier upperclassman Lilly Evans won the girls race in 19:01 at a six-team cross country meet Thursday at Corunna.
Conditions were cool and muddy, according to Corunna coach Bryan Heid.
“Lilly Evans ran her personal best (since her sophomore year),” Heid said. “A large water puddle played a huge part in the race conditions.”
Alma placed first in the boys team standings with 25 points. Corunna ran second (54), followed by Chesaning (75), Morrice (77) and Ovid-Elsie (128).
Morrice’s Caleb Rivers ran fourth (17:39.4) in the boys race. Also running in the top 10 were Logan Roka of Corunna (seventh, 17:50.2), Levi Maier of Chesaning (eighth, 18:14,2) and Owen Doerner of Morrice (10th, 18:32.3).
Ovid-Elsie’s top runner was Ryan Gavenda (24th, 20:25.6).
Corunna placed first in the girls competition with 29 points. Alma ran second (35) with Ovid-Elsie (69) and Morrice (107) completing the field.
Evans was followed by Corunna teammate Evie Wright, second in 19:22.0. Alexis Spitzley of Ovid-Elsie was third (22:02.0), while Chesaning’s Olivia Grover ran sixth (22:57.3). Corunna’s Emma Bruckman ran seventh (23:12.5). Taylor Bailey of Chesaning was ninth (23:17.6) and Corunna’s Iley Doyle placed 10th (23:32.71).
Durand, which did field enough runners to place in the team standings, featured Meghan McPherson (13th, 24.00). Chesaning also had no team score.
Morrice’s leading runner was Lillie Corbat (19th, 25.00.8).
