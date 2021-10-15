Chesaning’s boys tennis team is competing in the state tennis finals for the eighth straight time this weekend as the postseason wraps up today and Saturday in Ann Arbor.
The Indians finished second at the Oct. 8 regional tournament hosted by Saginaw Nouvel Catholic Central. The host Panthers won the event with 22 points, edging the Indians, who had 19.
Chesaning had three flight finalists at the regional and two champions. Henry Hill won the No. 4 singles title for the Indians, defeating Nouvel’s Brady Vance 6-2, 7-6 (4). Chesaning’s No. 4 doubles team of Justin Rodriguez and Luke Walser was also a regional champion as they downed Midland Bullock Creek’s Bryce Herron and Andrew Whittington 6-1, 7-6 (4).
Jackson Theil and Alex Marzluft reached the No. 3 doubles final for Chesaning, falling 7-5, 6-4 to Nouvel’s Cooper Swackhamer and Jayden Lucas.
The state finals will be conducted in Ann Arbor at the University of Michigan and Pioneer High School.
