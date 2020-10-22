CORUNNA — Clio won the first set 25-12, but Corunna’s league-leading volleyball team rallied to win the next three — 25-20, 25-21, 25-21 — Wednesday to rise to 6-1 in the Flint Metro League Stars Division.
Ellie Toney had seven kills for the Cavaliers (13-5 overall). Lilly Bower and Josalyn Stratton each had six kills.
Toney added 19 digs and 15 assists. Jenna Bauman had two aces while Sydnie Gillett and Ava Gustafson each had two blocks. JaiLia Campos had 13 digs.
Ihm keys Owosso win
FENTON — Sophomore Kendall Ihm had 11 kills, five aces and added a block to steer Owosso to its first Flint Metro League Stars Division win of the season — 25-15, 25-21, 13-25, 25-16 over Lake Fenton Tuesday.
Brielle Sovis added 24 digs for the Trojans, while Brynley Hay had 16 and Alana Dotts had 15.
Owosso’s Reese Thayer contributed 19 assists and three aces.
Florian leads Chesaning defense
CHESANING — Kylie Florian had a team-high 17 digs with eight points and two aces for Chesaning Tuesday in a three-set loss to New Lothrop.
New Lothrop won 25-18, 25-17, 25-20.
Chesaning’s Meghan Florian had 15 digs. Karissa Ferry had four kills, six points, two aces and two blocks. Kate Lewis had six points and five assists.
Ovid-Elsie falls to LakeVille
OTISVILLE — LakeVille defeated Ovid-Elsie 25-16, 25-23, 25-22 Tuesday.
“We never really got our offense going,” Ovid-Elsie coach Kortney Miller said. “We sent way too many free balls, which allowed LakeVille to run a strong offense. It was a very difficult night for the Marauders.”
The standout players for the Marauders, according to Miller, were Caitlyn Walter at outside hitter and Braylon Byrnes at setter.
