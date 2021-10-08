CHESANING — The Shiawassee-Owosso Kiwanis Club will host a golf outing Oct. 16 at Twin Brooks Golf Course in Chesaning.
For more information, call Shiawassee-Owosso Kiwanis president Kimberly Singer at (989) 277-9292.
Flags Over Shiawassee is ongoing as well. Call secretary Brent Singer at (989) 436-1075.
Holiday nuts will be arriving at the end of this month with pre-orders at $20 per can. Contact Brent and Kimberly with orders.
