ANN ARBOR — Chesaning tennis players competed at the Division 4 state finals at Pioneer High School, but none advanced past quarterfinal matches.
According to tennisreporting.com, first-flight single Spencer Tepati won his first match against Milan’s Matthew Bowman, 6-3, 7-5. He dropped his second match to Grand Rapids South Christian’s Alberto Gonzalez Perez in two sets, 6-0, 6-0.
In second-flight singles action, Brent Miller lost his opening match to Tyler Simpson, of Marine City, in two sets, 6-0, 6-0.
Drew Schirle, in third flight singles, had a bye in his first match, before dropping his second to Big Rapids’ Preston Younge in two sets, 6-1 and 6-2.
In fourth flight singles, Henry Hill lost his quarterfinals match to Josh VandeVyver, of Marine City, in two sets, 6-1 and 6-1.
In first-flight doubles action, Evan List and Brady Coon lost their match versus Berrien Springs’ Adam Johnson and Brandon Tripp in two sets, 6-1 and 6-0.
Lucas Meder and Andrew Sadilek, in second flight, had a bye in the first round before dropping two sets to Owen Shoemaker and Cade Hager, of Hudsonville Unity, 6-1 and 6-1.
In third flight doubles, Jackson Theil and Alex Marzluft won their opening match against West Bloomfield’s AJ Goodman and Gabe Gordon in two sets, 7-5 and 6-1. They dropped their second match in the quarters against Allegan’s Conrad Eichbauer and Cole Muenzer in two sets, 6-1 and 6-1.
For fourth flight doubles, Justin Rodriguez and Luke Walser took their first match 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, against Sean Wixson and Matt Veach, of Brandywine. They lost their second match to Grand Rapids North Christian’s Caleb Velting and Ben Setlock 6-3 and 6-2.
GIRLS GOLF
Byron, Laingsburg girls
compete in D-4 finals
EAST LANSING — Laingsburg’s Grace Elfring and Byron’s Jana L’Esperance competed in the Division 4 state finals Friday and Saturday at Michigan State University’s Forest Akers East.
Elfring finished 23rd overall, shooting an 88 in both rounds to finish with at 176.
L’Esperance finished 32nd, shooting 93 in the first round and 90 in her second to finish at 183.
FOOTBALL
Perry tops Walter Christian
PERRY — The Ramblers got their third win of the season Saturday, defeating Walter Christian Academy (Illinois) 48-13, according to a tweet from the Great Lakes Athletic Conference.
No further information or statistics were reported by press time.
With the win, Perry improves to 3-5 (1-3 Greater Lansing Athletic Conference) on the season.
