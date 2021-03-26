Lake Fenton’s big third quarter buries Chesaning

LINDEN — Freshman Mason Struck’s rebound put-back basket with 1 second left in the first half pulled Chesaning to within 25-23 of Lake Fenton.
But, oh, how things changed after that.
Lake Fenton came out of the break with a 33-2 third-quarter barrage and cruised to a 75-34 Division 2 district semifinal win.
“As poorly as we played in the first half, we were thankful it was only a two-point game,” said Chesaning coach Matt Weigl. “We didn’t really execute the way we wanted to in the first half, either. In the second half, the wheels fell off and it was tough. They got hot.”
Carter Foerster, Lake Fenton’s senior forward, scored 21 of his game-high 36 points in the third quarter as the Blue Devils (7-6) earned a berth in Saturday’s 1 p.m. district championship game against Corunna (13-4).
Francis Senter scored 11 points for the Blue Devils while Jake Helms scored 10.
Chesaning, which won an outright Mid-Michigan Activites Conference championship with a 7-0 mark, ended its season at 11-3. Sophomore guard Lucas Powell scored 11 points for the Indians. Reese Greenfelder, also sophomore, had four points, four rebounds and four steals.
Chesaning can still be extremely proud of its season, Weigl said. The Indians surprised a lot of people in winning the MMAC outright.
“Absolutely, I mean going into the season, nobody expected us to really even compete in many games,” Weigl said. “And for us to go 11-3 and 7-0 in the MMAC and win the conference championship, at all levels we exceeded expectations. And it was just amazing to be a part of this team. They were a great team. We played so well together. We had two freshman and four sophomores and three juniors and two seniors.”
The Indians suffered recent misfortune when one of those seniors, Sam Princinsky, suffered a a season-ending injury in practice, said Weigl.
“We lost one of our rocks this year at Sunday’s practice,” Weigl said. “We were running a drill and he fractured his jaw line. So not having him was a really big blow to us too.”
Powell scored 10 in the first quarter for Chesaning. His baseline jumper gave the Indians an 11-8 lead, but Senter tied the game with a 3-pointer. Foerster put the Blue Devils ahead 13-11 with a pair of free throws but Powell’s 3-pointer pulled Chesaning within a points, 15-14, as the quarter ended.
Neither team could open up much of a lead in the second quarter and Struck’s late basket appeared to give the Indians a boost entering the second half.
It didn’t happen.
Lake Fenton’s trapping defense in the second half led to an abundance of turnovers for Chesaning and easy baskets for the Blue Devils. Foerster had three 3-pointers in the quarter, along with a pair of 3-point plays, and Lake Fenton could do no wrong for eight straight minutes.
Senter, was Lake Fenton’s defensive disrupter, coming up with a handful of steals in that critical period.
“He (Senter) is a great player and we knew he was the one we’d have to focus on slowing down,” Weigl said. “But he did a great job of setting his teammates up and they knocked down everything. When that happened, we got deflated and it was a tough spin for us.”
Chesaning scoring: Lucas Powell 4 1-2 11, Brady Coon 2 0-0 4, Jaylen Anderson 1 0-0 2, Mason Struck 1 2-2 4, Reese Greenfelder 2 0-0 4, Nick Fowler 1 0-0 2, Tyler Sager 1 0-0 2, Nate Ferry 1 0-0 2, Eli Escamilla 1 0-0 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.