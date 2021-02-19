SARANAC — Senior point guard Grace Graham delivered 19 points and five steals Thursday and Laingsburg improved its basketball record to 3-0 with a 44-31 win at Saranac.
Ellie Baynes scored eight points with nine rebounds and three steals for the Wolfpack (2-0 in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference). Erica Wade scored seven points. Lorna Strieff added eight rebounds and four points.
Laingsburg led 14-8, 24-13 by halftime and 37-19 after three quarters.
“Our first two games went really well and we executed very well but tonight we struggled a little bit,” said Laingsburg coach Doug Hurst. “At times it was ugly but we got the win.”
Saranac fell to 0-2 and 0-1 in the CMAC.
Laingsburg scoring: Grace Graham 7 5-8 19, Hayleigh Mertens 1 0-0 2, Ellie Baynes 3 2-4 8, Erica Wade 2 3-4 7, Gabby Paquet 1 0-3 2, Lorna Strieff 1 2-3 4, Julia Starr 1 0-0 2.
Stockbridge 61, Perry 20
PERRY — Stockbridge held Perry to single digits in every quarter while downing the Ramblers, 61-20, Thursday in girls basketball action.
Grace O’Neill and Emma Cochrane each scored five points for Perry (0-2, 0-1 Greater Lansing Athletic Conference).
Lorraine Tharnish grabbed nine rebounds for Perry, which trailed 28-3 after one quarter. Lexi VanAtta scored four points with O’Neill handing out two assists.
Stockbridge rose to 1-1 and 1-0 in the GLAC.
Perry scoring: Grace O’Neill 2 0-1 5, Lexi VanAtta 2 0-2 4, Jadyn Johnson 1 0-0 3, Emma Cochrane 2 0-0 5, Bailey Cramer 0 3-4 3.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Stockbridge 54, Perry 38
STOCKBRIDGE — Perry lost its season opener, 54-38, as Stockbridge improved to 2-2 overall.
Jack Lamb and Anthony Lewis each scored 11 points for the Ramblers (0-1 in the Greater Lansing Athletic Conference).
Stockbridge improved to 2-0 in the GLAC.
BOYS SWIM AND DIVE
Corunna 89, Holly 82
CORUNNA — Corunna edged Holly 89-92 Thursday in boys swimming and diving competition.
“It was closer than expected but we pulled out the win in the end,” Corunna coach Camron Nellis said.
Ayden Henry and Grant Kerry swam 1-2 in the 500-yard freestyle with times of 6 minutes, 3.45 seconds and 6 minutes, 8.97 seconds.
Henry swam first in the 200 free (2:09.64) while Kai Heck won the diving competition (163.25 points).
Corunna also won the 200 free relay with Henry, Heck, Xavier Staubs and Kerry (1:48.94).
Chesaning 128, Ovid-Elsie 55
ELSIE — Chesaning improved to a 4-1 record by defeating Ovid-Elsie 128-55 Wednesday.
Caleb Chalco, Gwen Lapine and Kaden Liebrock all placed first in two solo events for the Indians. Chalco won the 200-yard freestyle (2:23.86) and the 100 free (1:02.26) while Lapine won the 200 individual medley (2:40.83) and 100 backstroke (1:09.74) and Liebrock ruled the 50 free (26.04) and 100 breaststroke (1:17.30).
Karlie Lewis won the 100 butterfly (1:10.47).
Chesaning also won the 200 medley relay, with Lapine, Liebrock, Lewis and Drew Beckman (2:03.73); the 200 free relay, with Chalco, Maier, Walker and Liebrock (1:49.12); and the 400 free relay with Chalco, Maier, Walker and Beckman (4:07.44).
Swartz Creek/Flushing 111, Owosso 74
OWOSSO — Owosso dropped a 111-74 verdict to Swartz Creek/Flushing Thursday.
The Trojans featured the first-place swims of Tyler Sheldon (200-yard freestyle) and their 400 free relay team of Alex Binger, Jay Tuttle, Sheldon and Brennan Baran.
Binger swam second in the 50 free and 100 free while Sheldon was second in the 500 free and Charles DeWeese placed second in diving.
