NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop’s wrestling team flexed its muscles Saturday at its Division 4 individual district tournament as seven Hornets captured championships.
Those district kingpins included Grayson Orr (285 pounds), Blake Wendling (106), Hunter Wolf (113), Daven Lockwood (120), Dalton Birchmeier (132), Caleb Sharp (138) and Colton Symons (175).
Orr (31-2) defeated Jerrold Atwell of Montrose 4-0 in the finals, while Wendling (26-10) pinned Jackson Beardsley of Montrose in 2:39. Wolf (24-12) defeated Chance Koole of Bendle 10-5 while Lockwood (23-6) nipped Wynn Blake of Brown City, 7-6.
Birchmeier (26-11) won 6-4 in overtime over Turlough Bennette of Marltte and Sharp (26-10) pinned Easton Jager of Brown City in 3:00.
A total of 13 New Lothrop wrestlers, out of 14 weight classes, will be moving on to next week’s individual regionals thanks to their top four district finishes.
Parker Noonan was second at 144, while teammates Dominic Casciano (150), Joe Torres (190) and Cole Noonan (215) were all third-place finishers.
The Hornets had two fourth-place grapplers Saturday — Grant Adelberg (157) and Leo Bauman (126).
Corunna features two champs
FREELAND — Corunna’s Xavier Anderson and Decklan Davis emerged with Division 3 individual district championships at Freeland Saturday, while Ovid-Elsie’s Talan Parsons and Chesaning’s Quinton Everett also captured district crowns.
Anderson won at 157 pounds with an injury default victory over Carson Parlberg of Birch Run. Anderson improved his record to 47-5.
Davis, stationed at 150, placed first with a 4-2 decision over Noah Graham of Freeland. Davis now stands 44-5.
Parsons rose to 45-0 for Ovid-Elsie. The 113-pounder pinned Joseph Klpf of Freeland in 3:09.
Everett improved to 41-4 and the Chesaning grappler after defeating Easton Rosebush of Freeland in 3:09.
Corunna also has two other wrestlers who will be advancing to next week’s individual regionals. Dayne Zeeman was second at 165 pounds while Bryce Edington was fourth at 150.
Alward, Baynes each take first
WILLIAMSTON — Darrin Alward of Durand and Aden Baynes of Laingsburg captured individual district championships Saturday at Williamston High School.
Alward upped his season record to 38-0, and capped his day with a 55-second pin of Landen Parker of Eaton Rapids at 165 pounds.
Baynes topped the 138-pound weight class. The Wolfpack standout edged Maurice Ames of Clinton 4-3. Baynes now stands 42-1 this season.
Mikey Brooks of Laingsburg, a 190-pounder, finished second at Saturday’s individual districts.
Placing fourth in their respective weight classes were Durand’s Ty Fielder (132) and Drew Alward (150) and Laingsburg’s Jack Borgman (157) and Seth Sivak (165).
Six Perry wrestlers advance
LESLIE — Perry will be sending six wrestlers to next week’s Division 3 individual regionals.
Ethan Hardy of the Ramblers placed second at 285 pounds during Saturday’s individual district tournament at Leslie.
Perry’s Cameron Doody (215 pounds), Dalton Haley (106) and Jackson Porter (120) all finished third while Ramblers Reed Vanwormer (144) and Brody Webb (165) placed fourth Saturday.
Byron’s Layton Ciszewski finished third at the individual district and will be moving on at 175 to the regionals.
