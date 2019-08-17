The Argus-Press
DURAND — Brothers Jaden James and Addison James of Chesaning fronted the pack Friday during the season-openng Durand Cross Country Invitational.
Jaden James ran first in 19 minutes, 8 seconds while Addison James was second in 19:51. The Indians scored 15 points to run past second place Laingsburg, which scored 44 points.
Rounding out the top five were Kade Frizzelle of Durand (20:24.6), Ben Nebo of Durand (20:39.63) and Luke Walser of Chesaning (20:40.58). Right behind was Kaden Liebrock of Chesaning, sixth in 20:40.97.
Laingsburg was led by Nolan Gregg (21:23.91) for eighth spot and Miguel Ramirez (21:33.24) for ninth.
In the girls race, Laingsburg was first with 25 points with Chesaning running second with 32.
Emma Kribs of Laingsburg was the first girls’ runner in 23:43.53. Chesaning’s Preslee Slankard was second (24:39.39) and Logan Zerka of Durand ran third (25:07.49). Completing the top five were Danielle Winans of Laingsburg (25:07.74) and Karlie Lewis of Chesaning (25:44.02). Right behind was Eliana Germaine of Chesaning (25:44.38).
Morrice boys run third at St. Johns
ST. JOHNS — The Morrice boys cross country team finished third in the Small School Division at Friday’s Under the Lights Invitational in St. Johns.
The Orioles scored 76 points and trailed only Freeland (35) and Charlotte (48).
Caleb Rivers of Morrice ran sixth in 18:38.0. Teammate Hizuru Scribner finished eighth (18:56.3), while Aiden Campbell ran 15th (19:29.9). Morrice’s Chandler Iler ran 21st (19:44.5) and Owen Doerner finished 30th (20:29.8).
The Morrice girls finished sixth in the Small School Division with 154 points.
The Orioles featured Hayley Lademann’s 23rd place showing (23:23.0). Josie Howard ran 30th (23:58.4) and Lillie Corbat ran 31st (24:00.1).
