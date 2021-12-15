ELSIE — Caitlyn Walter scored 16 points with four steals and three assists in Ovid-Elsie’s 61-19 rout of Otisville LakeVille Tuesday.
Evalyn Cole scored 10 points with four assists for O-E (4-0, 1-0 MMAC).
Ava Bates and Hailee Campbell each scored eight points. Bates cleared nine rebounds and Campbell had eight.
OVID-ELSIE SCORING: Rylee Lewis 1 0-0 3, Kaylee Hall 1 0-0 2, Izzy Loynes 2 0-0 4, Kiah Longoria 0 0-0 0, Caitlyn Walter 6 1-2 16, Braylon Byrnes 3 0-2 6, Braeden Tokar 2 0-2 4, Evalyn Cole 5 0-1 10, Katie Lorio 0 0-0 0, Hailee Campbell 3 2-2 8, Murphy Alexa 0 0-0 0, Ava Bates 3 2-3 8. Totals 26 5-12 61.
LAKEVILLE TOTALS: 6 4-9 19.
Durand 38, Chesaning 32
CHESANING — Jordyn Lawrence made four 3-pointers and scored 23 points as Durand topped Chesaning 38-32 on the road Tuesday.
Jessica Winslow had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Railroaders (3-1, 1-0 MMAC).
Ava Devereaux scored nine points for Chesaning (2-2 overall, 0-1 MMAC). Lillian Skaryd added seven points.
“I’m very proud of the girls’ preparation for tonight’s game,” Durand coach Dave Inman said. “We came in early Sunday and put a lot of work into the game plan. Chesaning surprised us with a new defense that we hadn’t seen out of them, but our players adjusted.”
Inman praised Lawrence, who was 6-of-7 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
“Lawrence was lights out,” he said. “Her 3-pointers in the second half helped us pull away and her clutch free-throw shooting in the fourth quarter was the difference.”
DURAND SCORING: Sydney Leydig 0 1-2 1, Jordyn Lawrence 5 7-9 23, Izzy Konesny 2 0-0 4, Jessica Winslow 5 0-0 10. Totals 12 8-11 38.
CHESANING SCORING: Lillian Skaryd 3 0-0 7, Hannah Cooper 1 0-0 2, Kennedy McAlpine 0 0-2 0, Hannah Oakes 0 1-4 1, Ava Devereaux 4 1-2 9, Avery Butcher 2 0-0 2, Charley Mahan 1 0-0 2, Avery Beckman 0 1-2 1, Alexia Mugute 3 0-0 6. Totals 13 5-12 32.
New Lothrop 54, Montrose 24
NEW LOTHROP — Alexis Miller scored 21 points, shooting 8-for-12 from the floor, as New Lothrop defeated Montrose 54-24 Tuesday.
Izzy Heslip scored 11 points with seven rebounds for the Hornets (3-1, 2-0 MMAC). Marissa Rombach added 11 rebounds and Lily Bruff had four steals.
“We played a complete game tonight,” New Lothrop coach Jim Perry said. “We ran our offense well, got out in transition, played tough defense and rebounded well.”
NEW LOTHROP SCORING: Lily Bruff 2 0-2 5, Ava Muron 0 4-6 4, Marissa Rombach 2 0-2 6, Oliva Birchmeier 0 0-0 0, Izzy Heslip 4 2-4 11, Ashlyn Orr 1 0-0 2, Alexis Miller 8 3-4 21, Maddison Wheeler 0 3-4 3, Hannah Beaucamp 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 12-22 54.
Byron 42, Mt. Morris 40
MT. MORRIS — Ashley Nixon scored a career-high 16 points with eight rebounds and Byron edged Mt. Morris 42-40 Tuesday.
Byron (2-2, 1-1 MMAC) also got eight points and seven rebounds from Reese Forgie.
Jordan Huhn scored six points with eight rebounds and six steals. Joey Seigle added eight rebounds.
BYRON SCORING: Joey Seigle 2 0-1 4, Olivia Chapman 0 0-0 0, Kierra Conlen 2 0-2 4, Ashley Nixon 5 5-11 16, Mya Foster 0 0-0 0, Reese Forgie 3 0-1 8, Haylee Schott 2 0-1 4, Jordan Huhn 2 0-0 6.
MT. MORRIS TOTALS: 15 3-7 40.
Morrice 65, New Standard 19
BURTON — Aubrey Rogers scored 17 points with 10 rebounds and Morrice defeated Flint New Standard Academy 65-19 Tuesday.
The win lifted the Orioles to 4-1 overall. Morrice totaled 27 steals.
Abi Beem had 10 points, eight steals and six assists, while Makenzie Doerner and Savannah Miles each scored nine points. Doerner also had four steals and four assists.
Lily Nowak had eight points, eight steals and six assists.
MORRICE SCORING: Lily Nowak 3 2-6 8, Makenzie Doerner 4 0-0 9, Kaylee McGowan 1 0-0 2, Abi Beem 4 2-2 10, Sydney Wyzga 1 0-0 2, Savannah Miles 4 1-2 9, Mallory Munro 1 0-0 2, Aubrey Rogers 8 1-2 17, Marlaina Ash 3 0-0 6. Totals 29 6-12 65.
NEW STANDARD TOTALS: 6 7-13 19.
Linden 52, Corunna 39
CORUNNA — Sydnie Gillett scored 27 points with eight rebounds and three steals, but Corunna lost 52-39 to visiting Linden Tuesday.
Gillett once again carried the scoring load for the Cavaliers, who are still without top scorer Ellie Toney (ACL tear). Gillett has scored 64 of the team’s 112 points (57.1%) in the first three games.
Jenna Bauman grabed six rebounds for Corunna (1-2).
Linden (3-1) featured the 22-point scoring of Paige Leedle. Leedle made four of the team’s seven 3-pointers and shot 6-for-6 from the free-throw line.
CORUNNA SCORING: Kira Patrick 1 3-4 5, Jenna Bauman 1 0-1 3, Sydnie Gillett 10 5-6 27, Jorja Napier 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 8-11 39.
LINDEN TOTALS: 18 9-13 52.
