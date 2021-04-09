CHESANING — Tyler Sager tossed a no-hitter and Chesaning beat Merrill 4-1 before falling 11-2 in the nightcap of its season-opening doubleheader Wednesday.
In the Sager’s no-hit victory, he struck out 12 and walked one in seven innings, giving up an unearned run. Nash Wendling was 3-for-3 at the plate with a double and an RBI. Sager was also 2-for-3 with an RBI. Zach Marzluft drove in two runs.
Logan Fulk took the loss in the second game, striking out four in three innings. He gave up six runs on seven hits. Wendling was 2-for-2 and doubled with an RBI.
