VESTABURG — Abi Beem scored 11 points, Aubrey Rogers had nine points and 10 rebounds and Lily Nowak had 10 steals with six points to lead Morrice past Vestaburg 38-24 Wednesday in girls basketball play.
Morrice (2-0) built leads of 16-4, 20-11 and 32-14 after each of the first three quarters.
Beem finished with three 3-pointers and five steals. Rogers had two blocks and two assists while Kaylee McGowan had seven rebounds, three steals and joined Marlaina Ash with four points.
Natalie Skowron scored 10 points for Vestaburg.
MORRICE SCORING: Abi Beem 4 0-0 11, Aubrey Rogers 3 3-7 9, Lily Nowak 3 0-2 6, Makenzie Doerner 0 2-6 2, Kaylee McGowan 2 0-2 4, Mallory Munro 0 2-4 2, Marlaina Ash 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 7-21 38.
VESTABURG SCORING: Natalie Skowron 4 2-2 10. Totals 9 6-13 24.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Irelan, Brainerd lead Owosso swimmers at state finals
GRAND RAPIDS — Owosso senior Macy Irelan competed in four events, reaching the finals in all four, while leading the Trojans to a 24th place overall showing at the MHSAA Lower Peninsula Division 3 state swimming finals Nov. 20 at Calvin University.
Owosso scored 28 points in the two-day event.
Irelan, Amanda Brainerd, Mya LaMay and Kate Grinnell finished 11th in the state in the 200-yard freestyle relay. They timed 1 minute, 42.41 seconds in the finals.
Irelan finished 13th in the 200 individual medley (2:18.0) and placed 14th in the 100 butterfly (1:01.34).
Irelan also teamed up with Britney Aurara-Erazo, Grinnell and Brainerd to help Owosso finish 15th in the 400 free relay (3:48.52). Brainerd finished 12th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.85.
Emma Kirkey of Corunna placed 24th in the diving preliminaries. Kirkey, a sophomore, scored 132.75 points.
