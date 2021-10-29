The high school football playoffs are upon us, and what better way to get things started than playing on a cool, damp October evening.
This is football weather, ladies and gentlemen. Wear a warm jacket, a hat, some gloves and enjoy the show.
I’m not an expert, nor will I pretend to be, when it comes to these ensuing football picks — I’m tied for third place, after all. But we’ve got some great first-round matchups locally, perhaps none greater than a rematch between Mid-Michigan Activities Conference rivals New Lothrop and Montrose.
Saturday’s showdown between No. 6 Michigan and No. 8 Michigan State in East Lansing will keep the great football weekend rolling, with the Morrice Orioles-Climax-Scotts game serving as an equally intriguing night cap locally.
And Sunday, yes Sunday, the Detroit Lions will enter Ford Field at 0-7. Some things never change, but when you routinely drink the Motor City Kool-Aid like me, you actually think they might.
Good luck to all the players and coaches throughout the great state of Michigan. Let’s have ourselves a weekend, folks.
Ortonville Brandon
at Lake Fenton
These two squads provided one of the best Flint Metro League games of the season Sept. 10 as Ortonville Brandon edged Lake Fenton in a shootout, 48-40. It’s been a different story for the teams since then. Brandon narrowly escaped Holly to snap a three-game losing streak last week while Lake Fenton hasn’t lost a game since falling to the Blackhawks. The Blue Devils will have revenge on their minds in front of a home crowd. I love their chances. … Lake Fenton 45, Brandon 31
Richmond at Armada
Armada made quick work of Richmond in Week 4, cruising past the Blue Devils 34-10. It’s tough to beat a team twice, but the Tigers will do just that. … Armada 27, Richmond 14
Corunna at Flint Powers
The Corunna Cavaliers have been a tough team to pick this season. When they’re rolling, they’re really rolling, but the team has also had a few forgettable performances on Friday nights, notably squandering a 14-0 lead over Goodrich to fall 19-14 Sept. 24. Nonetheless, I admire this Cavaliers squad and I like their chances tonight against a 3-6 Flint Powers team. Head coach Steve Herrick will have these young men ready to play, and who doesn’t love being the underdog? … Corunna 27, Flint Powers 20
Olivet at Williamston
These teams clashed just two weeks ago, a nail-biting finish that saw Olivet thwart a late Williamston rally, 20-19. The Hornets will have no shortage of motivation in tonight’s rematch at home, but I think the Eagles will handle business once more. … Olivet 28, Williamston 24
Durand
at Lansing Catholic Central
The Railroaders have picked up steam under first-year head coach John Webb, who himself declared the team would be playing in Week 10 following a 53-0 rout of rival Byron Sept. 10. Durand has lived up to its coach’s words, crafting a 6-3 regular season campaign that included close(r) losses to Mid-Michigan Activities Conference foes New Lothrop (33-20) and Montrose (40-29). This program has a bright future, but facing an angry Lansing Catholic Central team on the road — the Cougars fell to Pewamo-Westphalia last week, 12-7 — is a tough draw. … Lansing Catholic Central 38, Durand 20
Ovid-Elsie at Millington
Like Durand, Ovid-Elsie is the victim of a tough draw in round one of the playoffs. The Marauders have put together an impressive season led by an experienced group of seniors, but a road trip to face undefeated Millington is no easy task. … Millington 28, Ovid-Elsie 17
New Lothrop at Montrose
My heart tells me to roll with Clint Galvas and the Hornets in a revenge game. Certainly a 35-14 loss to Montrose earlier in the season is nothing the Hornets, defending state champions in Division 7, can’t overcome, right? My heart says yes, but my mind says no. Smaller numbers, and a number of players competing on both sides of the ball, has left the Hornets gassed multiple times this season. The Rams should once again take advantage, but I hope New Lothrop proves me wrong. Here’s your bulletin board material, Hornets. Good luck out there. … Montrose 31, New Lothrop 28
Ithaca at Pewamo-Westphalia
Pewamo-Westphalia is rolling, and don’t think the Pirates have forgotten about having to forfeit last year’s third-round playoff matchup with Ithaca due to a coronavirus outbreak. The Pirates are healthy, and tonight, their fans will go home happy. … Pewamo-Westphalia 21, Ithaca 17
Colon at Portland St. Patrick
This one could truly go either way. The Shamrocks knocked the Magi out of the playoffs last season in the third-round, advancing all the way to the state final where they buckled against North Central 70-48. Colon will be looking for revenge tonight, while Portland St. Patrick grapples with its own frustrations of coming up short in last year’s state title game. I’ll take the home team, but it will be oh so close. … Portland St. Patrick 34, Colon 31
Climax-Scotts at Morrice
Behind an experienced offensive line, quarterback Wyatt Wesley and the Morrice Orioles have outscored opponents 537-58 this season. Under the Saturday night lights, it will be more of the same. … Morrice 54, Climax-Scotts 24
No. 6 Michigan (-4.5)
at No. 8 Michigan State
If you’re reading this, you know you’ve got a side in this rivalry. Whether it be where you went to school or just the team you grew up rooting for, this game is annually circled on the calendar, and what a matchup we have on tap Saturday. The Spartans and Wolverines enter the game undefeated and it will be the first matchup with both ranked in the AP top 10 since 1964. The Spartans electrifying offense led by quarterback Payton Thorne and the nation’s leading rusher Kenneth Walker III will square off against Michigan’s 11th ranked defense. Michigan running backs Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins will be tested against the Spartans’ improved defensive front. It’ll be an incredibly close game, a great one to watch, but Michigan’s defense will be too much to handle … Michigan 21, Michigan State 20
Eagles (-3.5) at Lions
Make no mistake about it, the Philadephia Eages (2-5) and Detroit Lions (0-7) are bad teams. It’ll come down to who wants it more, and though this is an opportunity the Lions have typically squandered in year’s past, the players will rally to win one for their passionate head coach Dan Campbell. … Lions 24, Eagles 20
