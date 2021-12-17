LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg made 14 3-pointers en route to a 62-45 boys basketball victory over visiting Bath Thursday in its Central Michigan Athletic Conference opener.
Eli Woodruff scored 13 points for the Wolfpack (1-0 CMAC, 1-1 overall).
Brayden Thomas, Jack Byrnes and Ty Randall all scored 10 points for Laingsburg.
Bath (1-1, 1-2) featured the 16-point scoring of Josh Kares while Colin Kuhn scored seven points.
LAINGSBURG PARTIAL SCORING: Eli Woodruff 13 points, Braydon Thomas 10 points, Jack Byrnes 10 points, Ty Randall 10 points.
Goodrich 76, Corunna 56
CORUNNA — Goodrich defeated Corunna 76-56 Thursday, according to the MHSAA web site.
The Cavaliers fell to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the Flint Metro League Stars Division.
Goodrich improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the Flint Metro Stars.
No other details were reported.
Games postponed
Owosso High School’s boys basketball team has postponed its second straight game due to COVID-19.
The Trojans were slated to host Ortonvill eBrandon at 7 p.m. tonight but that game has been postponed to March 1, according to the Owosso High School athletics web site.
The New Lothrop boys basketball team has postponed its scheduled game tonight vs. visiting Byron at 5:30 p.m.
The Owosso girls will still play tonight, hosting Brandon at 5:30 p.m. and the New Lothrop girls basketball team will host Byron tonight at 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Goodrich 57, Corunna 20
CORUNNA — Goodrich turned back Corunna, 57-20, in Flint Metro League action Thursday.
Sydnie Gillett scored 11 points with six rebounds for the Cavaliers (0-2 Flint Metro Stars, 1-3 overall). Jenna Bauman scored six points and Gracie Crowe had seven rebounds.
Goodrich (2-0 Flint Metro Stars, 4-1 overall) was topped by Riley Place, with 11 points, including three 3-pointers, and Kalen Williams, with 10 points. The Martians, who had six 3-pointers, had 10 players get in the scoring column.
Williams scored eight points in the first quarter when the Martians built an 18-6 lead.
CORUNNA SCORING: Kira Patrick 1 1-2 3, Jenna Bauman 2 2-2 6, Sydnie Gillett 3 4-7 11. Totals 6 7-11 20.
GOODRICH SCORING: Riley Place 4 0-0 11, Kalen Williams 5 0-2 10. Totals 24 3-11 57.
BOYS SWIMMING
Owosso vs. Corunna postponed
CORUNNA — Thursday’s scheduled boys swimming and diving meet between Owosso and host Corunna was postponed.
The Owosso High athletic website lists the meet as being re-scheduled for Jan. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.