CLIO — Corunna posted a 2-0 record Wednesday at Clio.
The Cavaliers swept Clio, 34-30, and Flushing, 45-27.
Capturing two pin victories each for Corunna were Joaquin Campos (125 pounds) and Decklan Davis (160).
Laingsburg 66, Whitmore Lake 18
LAINGSBURG — Pins by Miguel Ramirez (125 pounds), Noah Genter (140), Bryce Smith (145), Mikey Brooks (189) and Sean Divine (215), highlighted Laingsburg’s 66-18 wrestling victory over visiting Whitmore Lake Wednesday.
The Wolfpack got unopposed wins from Dustin Winans (119), Marlon Graham (130), Aden Baynes (135), Kyle Boettcher (152), Caleb Boettcher (171) and Gabby Motz (112).
Ovid-Elsie 1-1
MONTROSE — Ovid-Elsie finished 1-1 at Wednesday’s MMAC wrestling quad.
Durand defeated Ovid-Elsie, 54-28, but the Marauders turned back Mt. Morris, 36-30.
Finishing 2-0 for the Marauders were Maxwell Spiess (135 pounds), Josh Everden (171), Luke Follett (215) and Richard Rushton (285).
Durand received pins against Ovid-Elsie from Gaven Brewer (130) and Ethan Coburn (189).
Owosso loses twice
LINDEN — Owosso suffered wrestling losses to Linden, 63-12, and Lake Fenton, 68-12, Wednesday.
The Trojans received victories vs. Linden from Carson Moore, posting a 36-second pin at 103 pounds; and Mason Brecht, who had a 2:32 pin at 152.
Earning victories for the Trojans against Lake Fenton were Damon Burdick, who pinned Josh Ezel at 189 pounds; and Chris Ott, who won unopposed at 285.
