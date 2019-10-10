CORUNNA — Corunna continued its undefeated streak in league play, downing Goodrich 25-17, 25-20, 27-25 in three sets Wednesday night.
Elizabeth Norris and Ellie Toney both performed well on the attack. Toney had 13 kills and assists, while Norris went for 18 kills, 28 assists and added three blocks on defense.
Josalyn Stratton added three blocks and Hannah Hollister led the team in digs with 17. Corunna, an honorable mention in this week’s Division 2 coaches poll, improved to 18-5-3 overall and 7-0 in the Flint Metro League.
