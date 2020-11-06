BROOKLYN — The 2020 MHSAA Lower Peninsula State Cross Country finals take place today with Division 1 and Division 2 races, and continue Saturday with Division 3 and Division 4 races at Michigan International Speedway.
New Lothrop senior Carson Hersch will be one of the big storylines Saturday as the Hornet, who won an individual regional title last week, is seeded second entering the boys Division 3 finals. He has run a 15:30.8 time this season. Seeded first is last year’s state champion, Hunter Jones of Benzie Central (14:56).
This year, because of COVID-19 safety precautions, the division races will feature two sections, cutting down on the number of participants in each race. Section 1 races will feature individual qualifiers and third-place regional teams while section 2 races in each division will feature first and second-place regional teams.
Here’s a look at scheduled races:
TODAY
Division 2
There are no area teams or individual qualifiers in Division 1.
In Division 2, Corunna will feature four individual qualifiers, two boys and two girls.
The Division 2 boys section 1 race begins at 1:30 p.m. The Corunna boys feature Mason Warner, seeded 65th, and Logan Roka, seeded 144th.
The Division 2 girls section 1 race starts at 3 p.m. and features Cavaliers Lilly Evans, seeded 14th, and Evie Wright, seeded 16th.
SATURDAY
Division 3
Hersch and the New Lothrop boys team, which finished third at last week’s regional, will be competing at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the Division 3 boys section 1 race.
Other area Division 3 runners include New Lothrop’s Drew Kohlmann (seeded 49th), Laingsburg’s Lucas Woodruff, Chesaning’s Levi Maier and New Lothrop’s Cole Yaros.
The Division 3 girls section 1 race will start at 11 a.m. Leading the way for area individual qualifiers is New Lothrop’s Clara Krupp, seeded 33rd. Other area state individual qualifiers are Perry’s Grace O’Neill, Ella Kloeckner and Emma Cochrane and Chesaning’s Olivia Grover.
Division 4
The Morrice boys, who finished third as a team in last week’s regional, are running in the Division 4 boys section 1 race slated to start at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Orioles feature seniors Caleb Rivers, seeded 15th; and Aidan Campbell, seeded 55th.
