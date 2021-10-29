Prep playoffs kick off tonight for area teams

The first round of the high school football playoffs kick off tonight with four of the five games involving area teams set for 7 p.m.
In addition, the Climax-Scotts at Morrice Eight-Player game is set for 7 p.m. Saturday.
Tonight’s New Lothrop vs. Montrose rematch battle in Division 7, originally scheduled to be played at Montrose, has been moved to Mt. Morris High School at 7 p.m. tonight. The move was neccessitated due to the amount of rain received earlier this week and the prediction of more rain.
Here is a look at the five playoff games on tap that involve area schools:
Division 7
New Lothrop (6-3) vs. Montrose (7-2)
(at Mt. Morris)
New Lothrop, which won a state title last season, returns to the playoffs and hopes to avenge a 35-14 loss to the Rams at home in Week 5.
The Hornets, who shared the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference crown with Montrose and Ovid-Elsie, have continued to get better as the season has progressed, according to head coach Clint Galvas.
“We are very excited to get this opportunity for a rematch with our rivals,” Galvas said. “When the pairing was announced the entire room just exploded with excitement. I think our guys are dialed in and really focused this week.”
Montrose quarterback Monte Missentzis hurt the Hornets last time by passing for 153 yards and two TDs and also rushing for 124 yards on 29 carries. New Lothrop quarterback Jack Kulhanek was limited to 101 yards through the air, completing 12 of 29 passes.
Statistically the first game was very close with Montrose outgaining New Lothrop, 303-268.
Rafael Woods was the leading ground gainer for New Lothrop in the regular season matchup, running for 70 yards on just six carries. Kulhanek rushed for 60 yards with Cannan Cromwell hauling in five catches for 46 yards and two TDs.
Since that loss to Montrose, New Lothrop has won three of its last four games, defeating Ovid-Elsie (66-24), Durand (33-20) and Chesaning (49-6). Last week, the Hornets lost to No. 2-ranked Frankenmuth 28-14, but led at halftime, 14-7.
“We feel we are really hitting on all cylinders right now and starting to play our best football,” Galvas said. “Our schedule this year has really prepared us for the upcoming weeks as we know we will be in some dog fights. We knew coming into the season with such a young team that we would be an entirely different team from Week 1 to Week 10 andn I feel we have really grown and matured.”
Montrose has lost to Ovid-Elsie (23-22) in Week 3 and Lawton (69-40) in Week 6.
Galvas said that New Lothrop was not dealing with any COVID issues this week.
Division 5
Corunna (5-4) vs. Flint Powers (3-6)
(at Atwood Stadium, Flint)
This game will be played in Flint since the Chargers accumulated more playoff points with 43.111 to Corunna’s 42.111.
The Cavaliers opened the season with a 22-13 loss to Fowlerville, but bounced back with wins over Hemlock (20-13) and Owosso (49-6). Corunna then fell to Lake Fenton (32-13) and Goodrich (19-14) but defeated Clio (55-6) and Ortonville Brandon (20-17). Then in the Flint Metro League cross-over, Kearsley defeated Corunna, 27-25.
Last week, Ovid-Elsie forfeited to Corunna due to COVID concerns.
The Cavaliers, led by quarterback Jaden Herrick, who has passed for 373 yards and 10 TDs and rushed for 452 yards and six scores, also features the running of Jaden Edington (424 yards, five TDs) and the receiving of twins Wyatt Bower (20 catches, 413 yards, 5 TDs) and Tarick Bower (17 catches, 300 yards, 4 TDs).
Powers defeated 2-7 Flint Carman-Ainsworth 21-6 last week. Before that, the Chargers had lost five of six games, falling to 7-2 Bay City Western (45-7), 9-0 Grand Blanc (48-7), 7-2 Lapeer (54-0), 9-0 Mount Pleasant (42-13) and 5-4 Davison (42-14).
The Chargers fared 2-3 in the Saginaw Valley League Blue Division.
Corunna coach Steve Herrick said the weather tonight is expected to be rainy. Powers has some talented players on both sides of the football, he said.
“Keys to the game — the weather will be rainy so we definitely need to hold onto the ball and avoid turnovers,” Herrick said. “They have aggressive defensive tackles so we need to make sure we take care of them up front.
Division 6
Ovid-Elsie (6-3) vs. Millington (9-0)
(at Millington High School)
Millington has been impressive while outscoring its collective foes 341-86 this fall. The Cardinals are coming off a 49-0 shutout win over Flint Beecher.
Millington edged 6-3 Ithaca, 15-14, two weeks ago.
Ovid-Elsie has outscored its collective opponents, 222-119.
Ovid-Elsie, which forfeited to Corunna last week due to COVID concerns, will be ready to go tonight, according to head coach Travis Long.
“We will have a few players out this week because of COVID but our mentality is next man up,” Long said. “Our keys to success I believe is we need to control the line of scrimmage and match Millington’s physicality. We need to prevent or limit their big plays. Finally, we need to create big plays for ourselves and capitalize on their mistakes.”
Eddy Evans has rushed for 572 yards and eight touchdowns for the Marauders. Logan Thompson has rushed for 395 yards and five scores. Axel Newell has passed for 299 yards and six TDs and Dylan Carman has passed for 258 yards and three scores.
Ovid-Elsie shared the MMAC title with New Lothrop and Montrose and the Marauders’ big win came in Week 3 with a 23-22 victory over the Rams.
Division 6
Durand (6-3) vs. Lansing Catholic (8-1)
(at Lansing Catholic)
Durand, coming off last week’s 58-20 victory over Detroit Community, opens its playoff drive by traveling to Lansing Catholic tonight.
Durand, under the reigns of first-year head coach John Webb, has won six games for the first time since the 2009 campaign, when it went 7-4.
Last week, the Railroaders outrushed Community, 260-33. Darrin Alward and Austin Kelley each rushed for two TDs that night.
The Railroaders opened the season with five wins in six games, falling only to Ovid-Elsie in Week 2 in that span, 28-8. Durand has also fallen to New Lothrop, 33-20, and Montrose, 40-29. Durand’s three losses have come at the hands of the teams that shared the MMAC title.
Lansing Catholic lost to Pewamo-Westphalia last week, 12-7, in a battle of the unbeatens.
Eight Player, Division 2
Climax Scotts (6-3) vs. Morrice (9-0)
(at Morrice)
Morrice, 9-0, is the lone area football team to be hosting a playoff game this week and Wyatt Wesley, the Orioles’ outstanding rushing quarterback, will be the center of attention.
Wesley has rushed for 2,009 yards and 40 TDs this season and the Orioles have outscored their collective opponents, 537-58.
Last week, Morrice manhandled Deckerville 60-18 in a battle of the unbeatens which turned into a runaway. Wesley rushed for six touchdowns and 338 yards.
Head coach Kendall Crockett said Morrice, which had the most playoff points in its division in the state, will be looking to assert its ground attack once again. Morrice has dominated the offensive and defensive lines all season, said Crockett. The Panthers of Climax-Scotts, will not be an easy out, noted the coach.
“We exchanged film with them last Saturday evening,” Crockett said. “We’ve been preparing for their offense, which is something we haven’t seen yet at all in eight-man football since we started. So it’s going to be an interesting game. They are a very fast team and they are a very physical team.”
Crockett said what makes Climax-Scotts a bit different is the way they line up their offensive backs.
“It’s more so how the backs are offset,” Crockett said. “They have an offset slot receiver, who has an interesting alignment and gets into a sprinter’s stance. It’s just something we haven’t seen but something that we’re prepping for everyday … They don’t pass a whole lot they are more a running attack team. They are a wing T team that came over to eight man, who are using some of the principles of wing T football.”
