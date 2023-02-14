ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie stretched its winning streak to four games and collected its 12 win out of the last 13 games by beating Corunna, 50-33, in non-conference play Monday.

Clay Wittenberg scored 13 points with six rebounds for the Marauders (15-2) while Hunter Bates had nine points and nine rebounds and Bruce Thornton added eight points. Logan Thompson and Tryce Tokar each scored seven and Branxton Stenger had six points, six steals, five rebounds and four assists.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.