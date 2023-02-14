ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie stretched its winning streak to four games and collected its 12 win out of the last 13 games by beating Corunna, 50-33, in non-conference play Monday.
Clay Wittenberg scored 13 points with six rebounds for the Marauders (15-2) while Hunter Bates had nine points and nine rebounds and Bruce Thornton added eight points. Logan Thompson and Tryce Tokar each scored seven and Branxton Stenger had six points, six steals, five rebounds and four assists.
“What a great team win over a really good Corunna team tonight,” said Ovid-Elsie coach Josh Latz. “We got great contributions from many guys, and really got after it on the defensive end of the floor. We’re really proud of the execution on that side of the ball, as well as how we took care of it and got some great looks — especially in the second half.”
No stat leaders were available for Corunna, which fell to 13-4 overall.
DURAND — Alex Bruni scored 20 points with eight rebounds, two blocks and two steals as Durand defeated Brandon, 57-54, Monday to improve to 15-3 overall.
Austin Kelley had 11 points and five assists and Kwin Knapp had nine points and three assists. Gabe Lynn finished with seven points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals and Markell Tate had six points, seven rebounds and three steals. Brayden Joslin added four points.
Brandon fell to 6-10 overall.
New Lothrop 39, Genesee Christian 38 (OT)
NEW LOTHROP — Ashlyn Orr passed to open teammate Kelsey Kohlmann for a successful lay-up with 10 seconds left in overtime as New Lothrop escaped with a one-point victory Monday.
Genesee Christian forced up a tough shot that missed as time expired.
New Lothrop rose to 12-5 while Genesee Christian fell to 13-5.
“It was a win vs. a very good team and a good late game experience for our girls,” said New Lothrop coach Jim Perry. “We need to do a better job and put them away when we had the chance but credit to them and their coach for battling back and making it a close game.”
Kohlmann, with three steals, joined Lily Bruff with nine points apiece for New Lothrop while Orr finished with eight points, seven rebounds and four steals and Izzy Heslip added seven points. Marissa Rombach delivered a career-high 16 rebounds with three points.
BYRON — Byron fell to Webberville, 42-25, despite Jaclyn Aldrich’s seven points and three steals.
Kierra Conlin added seven rebounds, six steals and four points for the Eagles (3-15 overall) while Reese Forgie had four points, four rebounds and two steals.
The Spartans improved to 7-13 in all games.
PERRY — The Ramblers fell to 5-15 with Monday’s setback.
Stockbridge improved to 15-5 overall.
No other information was available at press-time.
