BIG RAPIDS — The Ferris State University football squad’s National Signing Day recruiting class announced recently has garnered nationwide attention as the Bulldogs hauled in the nation’s top class in NCAA Division II football, according to CBS and 247 Sports.
In CBSSports.com’s official signing day finalized rankings, compiled in conjunction with 247 Sports, the Bulldogs were the top-ranked Division II school, coming in among the nation’s top 175 schools overall at all levels, including NCAA Division I FBS and FCS schools.
There are currently more than 250 schools in the country that play either FBS or FCS football on the Division 1 level and the Bulldogs topped more than 75 of them in the comparative lists of each respective school’s signing day class.
The University of Alabama locked up the top-rated recruiting class, topping the chart of the 247Sports Composite team rankings.
Ferris State compiled 82.90 points in the rankings list, based on projections of the top players in the country. FSU’s list was headlined by a three-star prospect in talented Florida running back Chris Phillips.
“This is an unbelievable class in terms of the talent level and I confidently say this is the best class we’ve signed since our staff has been here at Ferris,” FSU head coach Tony Annese said. “I also am very excited about how hard our current guys are working to prepare for 2021. All in all, I feel as good as I’ve felt in a long time in regards to the state of our program and where it is at Ferris State.”
Ferris State landed a 28 signees on National Signing Day, which included 19 prospects from Michigan. Additionally, with a late addition following signing day, the class also boasts a strong Florida flavor featuring nine recruits from the Sunshine State in addition to one from Georgia. Ferris State’s 2021 signing class includes 15 prospects on the offensive side to go with 12 defensively and a specialist.
Ferris State placed a heavy emphasis on its home state and grabbed 18 creuits from within the state, including seven from the Detroit metro area along with seven from west Michigan.
Among the in-state signees is New Lothrop senior Cam Orr, who in January led the Hornets to the Division 7 state championship. Orr, 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, is slated as a linebacker.
This year’s recruiting class will join a FSU program that has posted the GLIAC’s best league record over the past seven seasons (87-16) and a squad that owns the top overall eight-year record, not counting the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season, of all collegiate programs in Michigan or in the GLIAC. FSU also ranks as the country’s winningest program over the past six full seasons in NCAA Division II football.
The Bulldogs won the last two GLIAC championships in unbeaten fashion and reached the national quarterfinals four consecutive years, which is the longest streak in the country. Over the past two seasons of action in 2018 and 2019, the Bulldogs have compiled a 27-2 mark.
Over the last six full seasons at Ferris State, the Bulldogs have compiled a 72-9 overall record and claimed four conference championships, posted four unbeaten regular-seasons, captured three regional titles and reached the national quarterfinals four times under Annese.
Ferris State also holds the GLIAC’s best mark and the best overall record of all 21 collegiate programs in Michigan at 87-16 overall since the arrival of Annese, a Corunna native, as head coach in 2012.
