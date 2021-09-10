CORUNNA — Owosso’s Macy Irelan clocked a state-qualifying time in the 100-yard butterfly and the Trojans defeated Corunna, 107-69, Thursday in the Flint Metro League girls swimming and diving opener for both teams.
Irelan won the butterfly in 1 minute, 2.99 seconds. The senior also placed first in the 200 individual medley (2:25.0) and was part of two relay victories for the Trojans (2-0).
“I feel like, with our finish last year, missing a lot of girls, we just wanted to show up and swim our best with all of our ladies,” Irelan said. “We wanted to turn in some great times individually and also just to prove that we’ve still got it.
“This meet, I swam a 1:03 for the fly,” the senior said. “And I hit state time and so I’m back in there and I can go to states again.”
Last season at the Flint Metro Championships, Corunna (1-2) nosed out Owosso 239-238, for second-place honors behind front-running Fenton. The Trojans remembered that Thursday, said Madisyn Ketchum, an Owosso senior captain.
“It really brings a lot of power to us,” Ketchum said. “Last year with COVID, we had a lot of girls who weren’t able to finish the season with us. And Corunna beat us by two points at the conference meet last year. And that pretty much motivated us to be like, ‘Hey, we have all of our girls back now and we’re ready to go out there and do our best.’”
Amanda Brainerd was first for the Trojans in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.23) and 100 freestyle (1:00.83).
Britney Aurara-Erazo of Owosso swept the 500 freestyle (5:49.07) and 50 freestyle (27.39)
Trojan Kate Grinnell swept to wins in the 200 free (2:13.94) and 100 backstroke (1:15.91).
Corunna’s lone first-place finish came in the diving competition. Cavalier sophomore Emma Kirkey placed first with 164.05 points. Teammate Lexi Golab, a freshman, was second with 123.15 points.
Corunna coach Amy Golombisky said she knew Owosso would be tough to match Thursday but she said her team still provided to fast swims.
“We kind of expected we couldn’t defeat Owosso, just because they have such a strong team,” Golombisky said. “But as far as everybody on the team and their performance, I’m very pleased. The girls were looking forward to this meet.”
Owosso won the 200 medley relay in 2:04.96. Members of that winning team included Lily Usher, Brainerd, Irelan and Mya LaMay.
The Trojans won the 200 free relay in 1:51.99 with Grinnell, Elizabeth McCroan, Usher and Brainerd.
Owosso capped the win with a first-place showing in the 400 free relay. Grinnell, Aurara-Erazo, LaMay and Irelan teamed up for a 4:02.99 time.
Corunna senior Mackayla Davis placed second in the 100 butterfly (1:18.28) and also was part of Corunna’s 200 medley relay (2:15.44) with teammates Charlie Gross, Kaylee Siddens and Jade Evans.
“I thought the meet was very fun and it was good competing with our cross-town friends,” Davis said. “I think it pushed everybody.”
Amy Vovesko, a Cavalier sophomore, placed second in the 200 free (2:21.13) and also was part of the Cavaliers’ runner-up effort in the 400 free relay with Kaylin Robertson, Lila Belmer and Gross (4:48.24).
“It was a friendly competition but you still obviously want to try your best and do your best,” Vovesko said.
LaMay, a senior captain for Owosso, echoed those sentiments.
“I was very happy with the way the team performed tonight and we have a very close rivalry with Corunna,” LaMay said. “I always love these competitions with them. They are the closest school and we know a lot of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.