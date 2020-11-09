FENTON — Corunna and Owosso finished tied for second place in the Flint Metro League after the Cavaliers edged the Trojans 240-23, for runner-up honors at the conference swimming meet held Thursday through Saturday at Fenton. Fenton wrapped up a dominating first-place finish Saturday, scoring 652 points.
Corunna freshman Emma Kirkey placed second in diving with 267.05 points. It was the lone all-conference (top three finish) for the Cavs.
Owosso’s Macy Irelan broke a school record in the 200-yard individual medley, clocking 2 minutes, 22.17 seconds. That third-place finish eclipsed the former Trojan record set by Allie Pumford (2:23.66).
Corunna head coach Amy Golombisky was named Flint Metro League Coach of the Year.
“I feel especially blessed to have spent this season with a team so diligent and sincere,” Golombisky said. “We were fortunate to have minimal interference from COVID and other setbacks. The team made every effort to take full advantage of that situation and I think that is apparent in the final league results. They are a shining example of perseverance, honest effort and loving support.”
Owosso, which defeated Corunna 109-73 in a head-to-head matchup Oct. 28, finished 4-1 in league meets. Corunna went 3-2. However, with Saturday’s second-place finish, the teams ended up sharing second place.
Owosso coach Andrew Murray said COVID-19 profoundly affected his team’s finish on Saturday.
“This week we found out numerous swimmers would not be able to compete at the conference meet,” Murray said. “Despite all of these challenges, the girls fought hard and turned in outstanding swims and dives.”
Owosso placed second in two events — the 220 medley relay (2:03.38) with Birdie Tkaczk, Amanda Brainerd, Irelan and Mya LaMay; and the 400 freestyle relay (4:07.05) with Alyson Shane, LaMay, Brainerd and Irelan.
Placing third for Owosso were Irelan (100 backstroke, 1:04.85), LaMay (50 free, 26.82) and Olivia McInytre (diving, 266.20 points).
Irelan’s season will continue in two weeks at the state finals, while McIntyre advances to diving regionals Thursday at St. Johns.
FOOTBALL
Durand falls to
Edison, 28-26
DETROIT — Durand came up short to Detroit Edison, 28-26, in Saturday’s Division 6 district semifinal football playoff game.
Details of the contest were unavailable to The Argus-Press, which tried unsuccessfully to contact the Durand squad for information.
According to the team’s Twitter account, Durand scored late to pull within 28-26, but failed on a two-point conversion attempt. The team battled back from a 20-8 halftime deficit and later recovered a pair of onside kicks to aid its cause.
The Railroaders were battling COVID-19 concerns during the week and several players could not play due to COVID safety precautions.
Durand finished 5-3 while Edison improved to 6-2.
VOLLEYBALL
Laingsburg falls in district finals
BATH — Bath turned back Laingsburg in Saturday morning’s Division 3 district volleyball championship match at Bath High School.
The Bees defeated the Wolfpack, three sets to one.
No other information was reported.
