LINDEN — Colton Blaha of Owosso captured first-place honors at Saturday’s Flint Metro League Wrestling Championships.
Blaha reigned supreme in the 160-pound weight class.
Corunna finished third in the team standings with 111 points. The Cavaliers featured seven medalists including second-place finishers Ty Anderson (145 pounds), Xavier Anderson (140) and Decklan Davis (119).
Owosso finished in 11th with 61.5 points on the day. Besides Blaha, Owosso featured two other medalists — runner-up Joey Devaras at 103 and third-place Dominic Patterson at 285.
Byron finishes fourth
MADISON — Byron’s wrestling team finished fourth at the Adrian Madison Invitational with 136 points Saturday.
Zack Hall won at 119 pounds and Colby Shettler won at 125 for the only first-place finishes for the Eagles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.