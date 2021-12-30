PORT HURON — Corunna senior Ellie Toney, returning to the court for the first time since ACL surgery earlier this year, scored 29 points with eight rebounds, but Marysville captured the 62-55 win.
Corunna (1-4) and the 5-2 Vikings were playing Wednesday at St. Clair County Community College during the Skippers Showcase tournament.
Toney rang up 11 field goals, including four 3-pointers. Teammate Sydnie Gillett scored 11 points with three assists. Jenna Bauman had three steals and three points and Jorja Napier had seven rebounds.
Marysville’s Kaitlyn Cain scored 34 points. Cain, who has signed a national letter of intent to play Division II basketball at Cornerstone University in Grand Rapids, drained 16 field goals, including two 3-pointers. Cain is a 5-foot-9 senior shooting guard/strong forward.
Cain scored 21 of her 34 points in the first half as the Vikings built a 34-23 lead. Toney scored 14 of her points in the first half with a pair of 3-pointers.
Corunna delivered an 18-9 run in the third quarter and trailed by two heading into the fourth quarter, 43-41.
CORUNNA SCORING: Kira Patrick 4 0-0 8, Jenna Bauman 1 1-2 3, Ellie Toney 11 3-3 29, Sydnie GIllett 3 4-5 11, Jorja Napier 1 0-0 2, Gracie Crowe 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 8-10 55.
MARYSVILLE SCORING: Kaitlyn Cain 16 0-0 34. Totals 28 3-6 62.
WRESTLING
Hornets fare 4-1
at Olivet
OLIVET — New Lothrop posted a 4-1 record to finish second at Wednesday’s Olivet Team Tournament.
The Hornets swept their first four opponents — defeating Springport (58-20), Grand Ledge (59-15), Buchanan (72-6) and Olivet (72-5).
New Lothrop’s lone loss then came to Bay City John Glenn (51-24). John Glenn is currently ranked No. 9 in Division 2.
The Hornets had three wrestlers finish 5-0 on the day — Isiah Pasik (285 pounds), Grayson Orr (215) and Colton Symons (171).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.