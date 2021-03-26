LINDEN — It had been a week since Corunna had played a boys basketball game.
But the Cavaliers shook off what rust they had and quickly put Durand on the defensive.
Senior guards Cole Mieske and Carson Socia each scored 10 points in the first quarter and the Cavaliers built a 21-11 lead, springboarding Corunna to a 65-47 Division 2 district semifinal victory and a ticket into Saturday’s 1 p.m. district final vs. Lake Fenton.
Corunna (13-4) has already beaten the Blue Devils twice this season.
The Cavaliers will be asked to beat Lake Fenton a third time — on the Blue Devils’ home court no less.
Mieske finished with 20 points, six steals and six assists while Socia added 16 points and five steals. Corunna freshman Wyatt Bower scored 15 points with nine rebounds.
Durand (7-10) featured Gabe Lynn’s scoring; he finished with 14 points and four 3-pointers.
Mieske said the Cavaliers were mentally and emotionally ready for district tournament basketball: Survive and advance has been the mantra for the Cavaliers.
“I believe it was our defense and us just being ready for this,” Mieske said. “You know. We’ve been off. So we got our bye and we were kind of eager to get back to playing and being with each other. Because we’ve played a lot of games this season — more than most teams have.”
Socia said Corunna’s fast start was ignited by its defense.
“We started pressuring them more,” Socia said. “After a while the pace slowed down but we had to pick up the pace a little more.”
Durand — getting four 3-pointers in the second quarter, including two each from Gavin Wells and Lynn — trimmed the deficit to eight at halftime, 35-27, but Corunna answered with a 12-4 third-quarter run.
Porter Zeeman scored back-to-back baskets to give the Cavaliers a 43-29 lead lead with 2:30 left in the third quarter. Mieske’s steal and layup made it 45-29.
Corunna stretched the lead to 23 in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter.
Corunna coach Rocky Buscemi said his team was simply firing on all cylinders from the start.
“We came out and we made some shots,” Buscemi said. “You know things are going well when you are making shots. But to their credit, they were making shots too. And they kept making shots. So it was a battle.”
He anticipates the same Saturday in the district finals. Both Corunna and Lake Fenton have won five of their last six games.
Durand scoring: Austin Kelley 4 0-1 8, Gavin Wells 2 0-0 6, Ben Nebo 1 0-0 3, Gabe Lynn 5 0-0 14, Trenton Boisclair 2 0-0 4, Mason Pancheck 1 2-4 4, Isaac Hager 0 1-2 1, Dylan McDonald 3 1-1 7.
Corunna scoring: Carson Socia 7 0-2 16, Cole Mieske 9 1-1 20, Porter Zeeman 2 0-0 4, Caleb Stahr 2 0-0 5, Carson Reed 1 0-0 3, Tarick Bower 1 0-0 2, Wyatt Bower 7 0-0 15.
