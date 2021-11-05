The high school football playoffs continue for three area teams tonight in the second week of the postseason.
Corunna and New Lothrop will be going for district championships in Divisions 5 and 7. The Cavaliers trek out to the Thumb to face Armada, while the Hornets hit the road against perennial power Pewamo-Westphalia.
Morrice is hosting Colon in the regional championship of the 8-Player Division 2 playoffs.
A closer look at this week’s games:
DIVISION 5
Corunna vs. Armada
at Anchor Bay HS
7 p.m. tonight
After a lengthy bus ride, Corunna (6-4) will aim for its third straight win and its first district title since 2016. Standing in the way is a Armada (7-3), which started 6-0, lost three straight, then rebounded for a 21-0 win over Richmond in the first round of the playoffs.
Corunna head coach Steve Herrick said the Tigers run a similiar-style offense to his club and will present a challenge.
“Armada is a well-coached team,” Herrick said. “They are an athletic and aggressive team. They have some size, but what they lack in size they make up for in effort and toughness.”
There was a lot of buzz over whether Flint Powers (3-7), Corunna’s first playoff opponent, should have even made the tournament with a sub-.500 record — let alone host a first-round game.
The Cavaliers made any of those concerns moot by dominating the Chargers 30-0 in the rain, thanks in part to a three-TD effort from sophomore running back Jaden Edington.
Steve Herrick said the Cavaliers have no significant injuries from last week and will be in good shape for the matchup.
“We must execute on the front lines this week,” he said. “They play games on their defensive front that we will need to account for. Defensively, we will need to stop their running game. They have a pretty good back who slips in and out of theholes and provides a tough matchup.”
Due to poor field conditions at Armada, the game will be played on Achor Bay High School’s artificial turf field.
Corunna stat leaders: Passing — Jaden Herrick 41 of 74, 753 yards, 10 TDs, 4 interceptions. Rushing — Herrick 74 carries, 546 yards, 7 TDs; Jaden Edington 76-510, 8 TDs; Collin Lavery 87-367, 2 TDs. Receiving Wyatt Bower 21 catches, 423 yards, 5 TDs; Tarick Bower 17-300, 5 TDs. Defense — Edington 94 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2 fumble recoveries; Collin Thompson 60 tackles, 4 TFL; Xavier Anderson 58 tackles, 1 sack, 4 TFL; W. Bower 4 INT; J. Herrick 3 INT.
DIVISION 7
New Lothrop at Pewamo-Westphalia
7 p.m. tonight
Anyone up for a rubber match? The Pirates (9-0) and Hornets (7-3) meet for the fifth time since 2013, with the teams having split the previous four matchups. P-W, however, had the last laugh back in 2019, edging New Lothrop 36-35 en route to winning the Division 7 state championship.
P-W went unchallenged in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference this fall and is coming off two straight impressive wins. The Pirates downed previously unbeaten Lansing Catholic Central in the regular season finale and routed state powerhouse Ithaca 42-7 in the first week of the playoffs.
“Obviously, P-W is an extremely well-coached team,” Hornets coach Clint Galvas said. “This year is no different, they are big and physical and play extremely hard. They will run power football right at you and dare you to stop them. Defensively, they fly to the ball and are very aggressive.”
New Lothrop is coming off an impressive win of its own, beating Montrose 34-7 to open the playoffs.
The Rams had dominated the previous meeting between the two teams in Week 5, winning 35-14.
“We will have to play disciplined football as well as limit turnovers and penalties,” Galvas said. “We are in good health coming into this game and we are an extremely confident team right now. I have always said a confident team is a dangerous team.”
New Lothrop leaders: Passing — Jack Kulhanek 82-134-1,500, 24 TDs, 6 INT. Rushing — Rafael Woods 49-629, 5 TDs; Kulhanek 125-536, 9 TDs; Garret Mangino 55-373, 7 TDs; Receiving — Woods 25-535 yards, 7 TDs; Mangino 14-276, 6 TDs. Defense — Brady Gross 89 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 7 tackles for loss, 1 interception; Colton Symons 59 tackles, 4 sacks, 10 TFL; Grayson Orro 59 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 8.5 TFL.
8-PLAYER DIVISION 2
Colon at Morrice
7 p.m. tonight
Colon beat the Orioles 27-8 in the 2019 8-Player Division 1 semifinals and the Orioles prevailed 40-8 in the same round of the 2018 playoffs. In both cases, the winner of the matchup went on to win the state title, a scenario that could very well happen again in 2021.
The Magi were a option-heavy team when the teams last played, but Morrice coach Kendall Crockett said they have since changed their offensive scheme.
“Colon has switched to a spread-style offense that throws the ball around the yard,” he said. “They have a very good QB and receivers. Every year is a new team. We are both very different teams then we were two years ago.”
Colon beat previously undefeated Portland St. Patrick 35-13 last week, making the Magi one of the toughest challenges the Orioles have faced so far. Quarterback Simon Vinson ran for 110 yards and five touchdowns in the victory and passed for another, according to the Sturgis Journal.
“(Vinson) is a good runner with a great arm,” Crockett said.
Morrice will likely lean heavily on its own quarterback, Wyatt Wesley, who continues to rewrite the record books.
He has 2,186 rushing yards and 42 touchdowns, both new school records. He’s just 223 yards away from 8-player the state record of 2,409, set in 2016 by Crystal Falls Forest Park’s Daniel Nocerini.
Two more rushing scores will give him the state 8-player record in that category, too, which is 43 and also held by Nocerini.
Crockett said his team must “win in the trenches” to come out on top.
The Orioles have no significant injuries heading into the contest.
“The team is motivated to play the next team up, which in this case is Colon,” Crockett said. “These seniors were sophomores (in the 2019 matchup vs. the Magi) and we got pushed around. Our guys will be ready for a very tough Colon team.”
The Colon-Morrice rubber match has been two years in the making. The two teams were scheduled to settle the score in the third week of the 2020 season, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the game’s cancellation.
Morrice stat leaders: Passing — Wyatt Wesley 13-28-241, 3 TDs. Rushing — Wesley 156-2,186, 42 TDs; Dietz 26-489, 10 TDs; Todd Nanasy 25-435, 4 TDs; Dustin Copeland 16-337, 9 TDs. Receiving — D. McGowan 6-132, 1 TD. Defense — Wesley 60 tackles, 9 TFL, 1 INT; Nanasy 51 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 11 TFL; Mosher 40 tackles, 4 sacks, 6 TFL, 2 fumble recoveries.
